Is it worth playing Factorio in 2025?

Factorio is developer Wube Software's take on the top-down 2D factory building and management genre. The game puts you in the shoes of a spaceship crash survivor who has to survive the randomly generated wilds of an alien planet. As the title is on its way to completing its fifth anniversary, some gamers may wonder if it is still worth playing.

To answer the question, yes, Factorio is definitely worth playing in 2025. This article explores more about the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Factorio is still worth playing in 2025

A steady and satisfying progression curve

The game features a rags-to-riches story (Image via Wube Software)

You begin your run with only a pickaxe, hacking away at your surroundings to gather coal and wood. While upgrading to the next tier of projects can feel tedious as you must find many items to progress, achieving it can be extremely satisfying. You'll gradually unlock technologies like railways or cars to help you in your quest to expand your empire.

Trending

Defend your base from aliens

Defend your establishment from various creatures (Image via Wube Software)

Finding resources won't be your only concern in Factorio. Seeing as you crash-landed on an alien planet, its inhabitants will look to damage your base. Thus, you will need to protect it from aliens by using different defense parameters. While you start with an unassuming pistol, your arsenal expands to tanks, artillery, and combat drones.

Space Age expands the base game to new heights

Space Age takes the game to interstellar sensibilities (Image via Wube Software)

If you've explored everything to be seen in the base game, then its expansion, Space Age, is a great way to further expand your empire. While the initial hours play similarly to the original title, it eventually introduces you to multiple new planets.

Whether it be establishing your brand on these new planets or simply reaching them, Space Age provides new additions to the already engaging Factorio formula.

A lot of fun with friends

Build an industrial empire with your friends (Image via Wube Software)

While the game includes co-op capabilities, the technical limit for players in one server is 65,535. That said, it is recommended to have up to 500 players for a good co-op experience. You can enjoy the game with your friends as they assist you in your quest or band together to create some incredible or goofy settlements in Factorio.

To summarize, Factorio is worth playing if you enjoy a 2D factory management sim filled with content, has a satisfying learning curve, and features co-op play.

Also, check out these other games worth playing in 2025:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.