Is it worth playing Satisfactory in 2025?

Satisfactory is developer Coffee Stain Studios' take on the open-world factory building and management genre. The game received favorable reviews during its early access launch with the developer slowly incorporating player feedback into its progress. As the title was officially released on September 10, 2024, some players may be wondering if the game is still worth playing or not.

For those who haven't tried it, Satisfactory is certainly worth playing if you enjoy a first-person factory management simulator.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Satisfactory is worth playing in 2025

A satisfying progression curve

Your structures will slowly get complex in the game (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

The start of your campaign will see you establish a few buildings connected by some conveyor belts. However, the game will ease you into its mechanics, as you slowly build on top of your base and the small factory spirals into a mega empire. This progression curve also helps introduce you steadily to the increasingly complex problems that accompany your structures.

Trending

A diverse world

There are diverse biomes to explore in Satisfactory (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

The game takes place in one big world with multiple biomes. Each biome has its caveats and advantages. Some environments will have more complex terrains and hostile enemies. However, they also host a higher amount of biomass, which is an important fuel source for running your burners and vehicles.

The biomes in Satisfactory range from abyss cliffs and a highland with multiple craters to a canyon with stone mushrooms or a red bamboo forest.

Combat adds a sense of danger to the game

Hostile enemies can halt your exploration in the game (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

While combat is not the main aspect of Satisfactory, it helps provide a dimension to the title. Since you're building your empire in an alien land, there will be some hostile enemies standing between you and your objective. While a good chunk of them will mind their own business, you will need to confront them when exploring the lands.

However, if you do not want to engage in the action aspect of the game, you can enable its passive mode, which renders all enemies non-hostile.

Co-op doubles the fun

Enjoy the factory management sim with your friends (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

The title officially supports four-player co-op; however, it is possible to play unofficially with up to 127 players if the game's config files are edited. You can also host game sessions on dedicated servers. Your friends can either help you keep track of your empire or assist in creating the messiest, goofiest spiderweb of factories and conveyor belts known to man.

Also, check out other games you should play in 2025:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.