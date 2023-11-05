Is the January 2024 update of Brawl Stars set for failure?

The upcoming January 2024 update for Brawl Stars promises to bring a wave of changes and aims to enhance the gaming experience. However, while some alterations may seem positive at first glance, there are legitimate concerns within the community that these changes could have unintended consequences.

In this article, we will delve into the key modifications and assess whether the January 2024 update of Brawl Stars is setting the Brawl Pass up for potential failure.

January 2024 update in Brawl Stars and its consequences

The removal of Chromatic Rarity and Chroma Credits

One of the most significant shifts in the upcoming update is the removal of the Chromatic Rarity and Chroma Credits. While this is intended to simplify the process of obtaining Chromatic Brawlers, it may also dilute their perceived value.

Currently, Chromatic Brawlers are highly sought after, requiring players to invest time or resources to obtain them. This rarity adds a special allure to these Brawlers.

With the removal of the Chromatic Rarity, all Brawlers will be equally accessible. This could potentially lead to Chromatic Brawlers losing their desirability, as players will no longer need to put in extra effort to acquire them. The challenge lies in finding the right balance between accessibility and maintaining the unique appeal of certain Brawlers.

Shift from daily to seasonal quests

Another substantial change is the shift from daily to seasonal quests for Brawl Pass progression. While this aims to provide players with more flexibility in their progression, it might inadvertently lead to reduced player engagement. In the current system, players are encouraged to log in and complete daily quests, providing a consistent reminder of their progress.

With seasonal quests, players have more time to complete objectives, which can be both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it offers greater flexibility for players with busy schedules. On the other hand, players may become less motivated or forgetful, potentially leading to decreased participation in the Brawl Pass.

Instant Brawler unlock or Extra Credits

The option to instantly unlock any Brawler up to Epic Rarity or claim extra credits is a major game-changer. This hands more control to players over their progression, but it may also lead to impulsive decisions. In the current system, players must rely on luck or save up Gems to unlock specific Brawlers.

With the new system in Brawl Stars, players can instantly unlock Brawlers of their choice using Brawl Pass rewards. While this offers a level of agency, it may encourage players to use their resources hastily, potentially regretting their choices later on. Striking the right balance between player agency and responsible resource management will be crucial.

Motive for in-game purchase

With its exclusive rewards and bling progression boost, the Brawl Pass Plus tier caters to a specific segment of players willing to invest significant sums. While this tier may prove lucrative for Supercell, it may not resonate with the majority, especially free-to-play players. As a result, its impact on the overall success of the Brawl Pass may be limited.

While the January 2024 Brawl Stars update holds great potential for enhancing the game, there are valid concerns about unintended consequences. It is crucial for Supercell to closely monitor the effects of these changes and be prepared to make adjustments if needed.

Ultimately, the community's feedback and adaptability will play a pivotal role in determining the true impact of the January 2024 Brawl Stars update.