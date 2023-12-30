Is Kit worth using in Brawl Stars?

Kit, the latest legendary Brawler in Brawl Stars, will arrive with insane cat-themed powers. The 10th legendary Brawler will first appear for free-to-play gamers on January 4, 2023. However, one can enjoy early access to the champions by purchasing Kit’s Early Access Bundle from the in-game shop.

While the community is eager to experience the latest legendary character, early-access users are already raising the question: is it worth buying the champion? This is mainly due to other early-release offers being available for much less.

This article will dive into various aspects to determine the answer.

Kit is the latest legendary Brawler in Brawl Stars, but is he worth buying?

Pack price comparison for different packs in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Although the prices vary in different regions, the Kit Early Access Bundle costs around $29.99, whereas Chuck — another recently added Brawler in the roster — only costs $19.99. While he was not a legendary Brawler, the latter's Early Access pack had way more rewards and used to cost way less than Kit.

Comparison between Crow Collector pack and Kit Early Access bundle (Image via Supercell)

Even if we compare packs of legendary Brawlers, the price of Crow’s Collector Pack was almost similar to that of Kit’s Early Access Bundle. Besides, when players bought Crow’s legendary pack, the new Brawler was already maxed out and hypercharged. On the other hand, after buying Kit’s pack, you need to level up the hero.

So, is there any upside to buying the new hero? Well, there are a few points worth mentioning.

Kit is a pretty powerful hero, which increases your chances of winning in different game modes. After maxing out his levels and hero gears, the Brawler becomes unstoppable.

While it is a little tricky to control him in the early game, he becomes extremely strong after collecting seven Powers Cubes. Besides, the little cat can jump over different obstacles and stun enemies whenever he lands on them. This provides teammates with an extra tactical advantage.

Kit, when he jumps on enemies, gets his Supercharged up, and he stuns enemies as well (Image via Supercell)

Furthermore, he Super charges up (depending on the number of Power Cubes in his possession) with each jump and landing on enemies, making him quite unstoppable. While this might be a glitch, and Supercell may nerf Kit within a few days of launch, buying the Early Access Bundle can help you enjoy this legendary Brawler at its best.

Kit also has four invisibility gadgets, further incentivizing his inclusion. He can also scurry away from a scuffle hidden in a little box.

In summation, Kit has too much power and is arguably the perfect Brawler for any map or game mode in Brawl Stars. It's tough to miss having early access to such a great champion.

However, if you don’t want to spend real money, Kit will be available via Starr Drops and on Starr Road on January 4, 2024. Per the official Brawl Stars X post on December 28, 2023, you will also get many other rewards for the next seven days.