"Is it live?": CrankGameplays reacts after accidentally starting Twitch stream instead of recording video

Twitch streamer Ethan "CrankGameplays" Nestor recently went through every Twitch streamer's biggest nightmare of starting a livestream when he thought he was recording. However, about a minute after the stream began, the streamer was informed of his mistake and burst into laughter when he confirmed it.

ethan @CrankGameplays thought I was recording a video.



I was streaming :)



"Wait, is it live? Is it actually live? Hold on. Yeah, I'm actually streaming!"

The streamer even posted about the hilarious moment on Twitter later on.

CrankGameplays accidentally went live while trying to record a gameplay video of a horror game

Fans were very surprised when they saw the notification that CrankGameplays had gone live rather late at night. His Twitch chat could be seen commenting on how late it was in their respective time zones, but the streamer paid no heed to his chat. In fact, he seemed to be extremely zoned out, mumbling to himself about his progress in the game Five Nights at Freddy's.

CrankGameplays could be seen fiddling with his settings before he started his YouTube intro, which confused his fans further. Approximately a minute into this confusing livestream, Ethan's partner, Mika, came into the room to inform him that he was live on stream because she got the notification as well.

Shocked, CrankGameplays checked to confirm and, much to his horror, realized he was actually streaming. He burst into laughter, and when he was done, he casually signed off from the livestream, making it clear that he did not intend to be live at such a late hour.

"Hey, guys, I'm not streaming, I meant to record. So I'm going to leave now. Whoops."

He explained that the stream button was just above the record button and they were identical, which led to the confusion.

However, he is not the only streamer to have made this mistake. In fact, former Twitch legend Ninja had also made this mistake once, when he appeared live on stream early one morning with his eyes bloodshot. His fans were very concerned as he sat in front of his computer in silence with a beverage in his hand. However, he soon realized that he had accidentally started streaming and went offline shortly after.

