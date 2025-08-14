Is Lost Soul Aside Digital Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Yes, the Lost Soul Aside Digital Deluxe Edition is worth buying if you want early convenience, extra customization options, and collectible goodies for only $10 more than the $59.99 base game. With this edition, you get three weapon fragment cosmetics and other bonuses that add further value. If you only care about the core gameplay without cosmetics or boosters, the Standard Edition should suffice. However, for players seeking a smoother start and more personality, it makes sense to get the premium version.

Read on to learn more about what else the Lost Soul Aside Digital Deluxe Edition has to offer.

Note: This article solely reflects the subjective opinion of the writer.

What you get for $10 more in Lost Soul Aside Digital Deluxe Edition

As mentioned earlier, the base version of Lost Soul Aside will set you back $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $69.99, only $10 more. For that small jump in price, you’re getting a bundle of exclusive in-game and digital bonuses that could enhance your early-game experience and give you something to show off along the way.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Three unique weapon fragment cosmetics: Genesis Thunder , Everlasting Ember , and Crystal of Abyss

, , and The Golden Blaze arena skin

A Ruby Necklace health booster

A Gemstone Badge XP booster

A digital soundtrack

A digital art book

The Lost Soul Aside Digital Deluxe Edition can enhance your early-game experience (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

While the cosmetics don’t necessarily boost stats, these designs let you customize your gear to better match your style or mood. The Golden Blaze arena skin offers a striking makeover for your ally in combat, making every battle feel a bit more personal.

From a practical standpoint, the gameplay perks can provide an edge during the game’s challenging early segments, allowing you to survive longer and level up a little faster. Players who prefer a smooth progression curve may find these especially appealing.

The digital soundtrack and art book may appeal to those who enjoy immersing themselves in the creative process behind the game, or simply want to relive its musical score.

It’s also worth noting that pre-ordering Lost Soul Aside nets you some additional rewards: Kaser’s initial reveal outfit, “The Origin”, along with 10 High Potions and 500 Divinity’s Gold (in-game currency). These items, combined with the Digital Deluxe Edition’s offerings, make for a well-rounded starter package if you order early.

For an extra $10, the upgrade feels fairly priced, especially compared to similar deluxe bundles in other games. While it’s not an essential purchase for those who only care about the base gameplay experience, it’s a tempting choice for anyone who values aesthetics, convenience, and bonus content.

In other words, the decision comes down to your playstyle. If you want to begin your in-game journey with a little more personality and some helpful perks right off the bat, the Lost Soul Aside Digital Deluxe Edition could be a worthwhile investment.

