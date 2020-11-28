Mobile gaming has genuinely taken off, but some questions about whether it belongs in esports remain.

There is a new war within the gaming industry. PlayStation versus Xbox has been a big one, and recently, console versus PC has become a huge talking point. Now, the conversation has shifted toward traditional gaming versus mobile gaming.

The latter has become a powerhouse in the last few years. Mobile versions of popular games have been created to give the mobile gaming population a fair share. This has lead to some of the most intense competitive gaming in recent memory.

Is mobile gaming a real esport?

I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup....



....and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing? — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 26, 2020

The reason this question has become a hot topic yet again is due to none other than Dr Disrespect. He questioned the seriousness of mobile gaming based on the fact that he had spent a wealth of money on his gaming setup.

This did not sit well with members of the mobile gaming community. Many players reached out to Dr Disrespect to either disagree with him or completely roast him.

So what you're telling me is you spent $200k+ to do something my $600 phone can do?



Ha. Chump. Welcome to the future old man — Elijah Jackson (@HawksNest) November 26, 2020

The Head of YouTube Gaming even chimed in to take a dig at the 2x.

And Nobru is pulling 4x the live viewership than you just playing from his phone 😂🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) November 26, 2020

Things really began to heat up when mobile gaming superstar Ferg offered a challenge to Dr Disrespect.

1v1 on COD Mobile for $100,000



You on your PC and I'll play mobile — Ferg (@Ferg) November 26, 2020

In one of Dr Disrespect's streams following his comments on mobile gaming, the 2x seemed to get flustered. Ferg's fans entered his chat, spamming for him to accept Ferg's channel or give mobile gaming a try. It was enough to cause him to make chat Members Only.

What's the problem Doc, Mobile players getting the better of you?@drdisrespect pic.twitter.com/It3B65kdDV — Ferg (@Ferg) November 27, 2020

This is clearly not the best take from Dr Disrespect. It has shaken up an entire gaming community.

Mobile gaming is a real esport

The answer to the question posed is simple. Mobile gaming is a real esport. Esports requires competition based on a video game. Frankly, any video game that can have a competitive nature should be deemed as esports.

Some of the biggest names in gaming have tapped the mobile gaming market and introduced a new wave of esports competition. The likes of Wild Rift, COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and even Fortnite have carved out a niche unlike any other.

Mobile gaming is as much of an esport staple now as the highest levels of PC and console gaming. The only difference is that the players use a mobile device like a tablet or a phone rather than a controller or keyboard.