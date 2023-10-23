Is MrBeast a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan? Internet star's surprise appearance at game leaves fans stunned

YouTube sensation Jimmy, known as "MrBeast," has engaged in several high-profile collaborations, and his most recent one, which took place in an unusual setting for him, was undeniably big. The popular YouTuber was spotted donning a complete Tampa Bay Buccaneers attire as he attended the game pitch-side during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' match against the Atlanta Falcons.

Many believe that the YouTuber was engaging in some kind of collaboration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he was prominently featured on their official social media platforms. However, at this juncture, it remains uncertain whether he was present in the stadium as part of a promotional venture for the NFL team or just creating his own content.

"They actually let me join for the team" - MrBeast speaks to fans during his NFL day out

MrBeast has previously filmed videos in stadiums, even though he hails from Kansas. He hasn't publicly disclosed which specific NFL sports team he supports. Nonetheless, it was evident that he had some sort of arrangement or plans involving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his recent presence at their game suggested.

In fact, the YouTuber shared a brief video on Tampa Bay's official account, in which he talked about his day. In the video, he mentioned that the team had indeed invited him to join them for a day. He said:

"What's up Bucs fans? I'm at the game right now, you guys should come show up. They actually let me join the team for a day, so I got my own name on the jersey. I don't know if you can see it but come out, you'll see me on the television."

He wasn't exaggerating when he mentioned that he joined the team for a day. The YouTuber also led the team onto the field from the front, although he later stepped away when the game officially began. Here's the video:

MrBeast also made a television appearance, as reported. He was livestreamed wearing the Buccaneers jersey on Fox News. Here is a short clip capturing the moment:

What did fans say?

MrBeast's unexpected appearance, alongside fellow YouTuber and friend Karl Jacobs, certainly raised some eyebrows and generated a significant number of reactions. Here are some of them:

Speaking about MrBeast and the NFL, in a recent episode of the Let's Go podcast, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady (also a former Buccaneer player) expressed his willingness to participate in one of Jimmy's challenges, provided that it falls within reasonable limits.