"Is this NDSCOUT TV?": Scout trolls fan who asks for PUBG Mobile Indian version's update

PUBG Corporation had announced the PUBG Mobile Indian version more than three weeks ago, and since then, fans have been speculating about the game's release date in the country.

Post the announcement, teasers featuring some of the most prominent faces in the Indian PUBG Mobile community, including Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan, were released. A website exclusive to the version was launched as well.

All of these led PUBG Mobile fans to ask about the update of PUBG Mobile India's launch on the official Twitter page of PUBG Mobile.

Recently, Sc0utOP, aka Tanmay Singh, a very popular PUBG Mobile player and YouTube streamer, tweeted a post regarding PUBG Mobile India's arrival. A fan had asked him about the game's release date, to which Tanmay replied savagely with a hilarious comment.

Scout replies to a fan asking for the release date of PUBG Mobile in India

Since the past few weeks, many popular YouTubers, gamers, and streamers like Maxtern and Ocean Sharma have been posting hints regarding the return of the mega-popular title in the Google Play Store on their Twitter handles. Ocean Sharma wrote on his Twitter timeline:

Let’s see how we can get through it 🤞🏻

December seems like a vibe ♾ — ocean (@lameboredghini) December 4, 2020

hint hint hint — ocean (@lameboredghini) November 30, 2020

Fans went crazy after he dropped hints of PUBG Mobile India's arrival, and since then, most of the fans believed that popular streamers must be aware of the official leaks and reports of the game's update.

Similarly, a fan mentioned Tanmay on Twitter and asked him about the date of release of PUBG in India:

Scout bhai pubg kab??? — Aniket Roy (@AniketR45709083) December 4, 2020

To this, Scout reacted hilariously, who is known to be outspoken:

NDSCOUT TV h ye ? — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) December 5, 2020

In his tweet, Scout actually mocked the fan by calling himself NDSCOUT TV, where he meant to say that he is not a news channel to know every latest update about PUBG Mobile.

NDTV is a very popular news media channel in India, and Tanmay trolled the fan humorously by replying to him that he is not NDTV/NDSCOUT TV.

PUBG Mobile fans have been seen storming Twitter with PUBG Mobile India's return date, while PUBG Mobile India officials are yet to receive a response from the ministry of India.

With various reports popping up, Indian PUBG Mobile fans can do nothing more than wait for the official announcement about the availability of the title in the country.

