PUBG Mobile Winter mode update: Expected release date, new features, locations, and more

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the world. It has amassed a large following and gained repute as an esport as well. Much of its popularity can be attributed to the regular and innovative updates that the devs roll out.

Like the previous year, PUBG Mobile will be introducing a new Winter mode in the game. This mode will be a part of the winter season and as a celebration of the Christmas holidays.

The expected release date of this new Winter mode update is thought to be on 10th December.

This mode includes a lot of new, exclusive, and special features that will be added to PUBG Mobile. This article lists all the newly added features that are likely to be introduced into the game after the Winter mode update.

Winter mode update in PUBG Mobile: List of all the added features in the game

Note: The features listed in this article are based on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. Most of the time, updates come to the Chinese version before the global version. Hence, the items listed may or may not be included in the final official release of the Winter mode update of PUBG Mobile.

1) New background theme

A new background theme is to be added after the winter update in PUBG Mobile called the Cozy Cabin Theme (Time Limited: 60 Days) and it will be available for all the players as soon as they log in to the game on 10th December.

2) New Mode

After 10th December, a new mode will be added to the Classic mode of PUBG Mobile called the Erangel-Frost Festival mode. This mode is especially for the winter season and comprises ice castles and an overcast sky.

Players will play this new mode in Erangel map's winter version. Beside the riversides or near the waterbodies in Erangel, floating ice castles can be seen.

3) Special Throwables

Inside the ice castles of the Frost Festival mode, players will find very unique and special throwable items.

Miniature Snowman and Frozen Egg are the two throwables coming with the winter update. After throwing these utilities, a snowman figure and an ice statue will appear for a certain amount of time and players can also hide behind those statues to take guard from their enemies.

4) New Snowboarding Feature

Like the previous year, this year also PUBG Mobile has added the special feature of snowboarding on ice. As soon as a player trods on ice, a special Ski button will appear on the right-hand side of the screen. Players can press the Ski button and enjoy snowboarding on the frozen areas.

5) Christmas themed Airdrops and Christmas trees

There will be a new Christmas-themed airdrop with Christmas lights and a red and green colored airdrop supply box. Christmas trees will also be available at specific locations in the game from where players can decorate the tree and get loot items as rewards.