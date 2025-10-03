  • home icon
  Is there a new Lord of the Rings game in development? Rumors suggest so

Is there a new Lord of the Rings game in development? Rumors suggest so

By Siddharth Patil
Published Oct 03, 2025 05:37 GMT
Lord of the Rings new game
Following the long wait after Shadow of War, a new competitor could be around the block (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Rumors have been circulating about a new, big-budget Lord of the Rings video game. Insider Gaming reported that their source has behind-the-scenes knowledge of an upcoming project set to rival the third-person open-world title, Hogwarts Legacy, in terms of scope.

Here's everything to know about this alleged Lord of the Rings game in development.

Everything we know about the rumored Lord of the Rings game

2014's Shadow of Mordor and the 2017 sequel both could be dethroned by a new big-budget offering that is also set to rival Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
2014's Shadow of Mordor and the 2017 sequel both could be dethroned by a new big-budget offering that is also set to rival Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The rumored Lord of the Rings game is said to have a huge budget of $100 million USD, reportedly partially funded by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

Insider Gaming also reached out to the rumored publisher, Embracer Group, for confirmation. However, they were denied any information since the PR refused to comment on speculation and rumors.

As for what the title entails, not much information exists other than the fact that it is shaping up to be a major competitor in the AAA gaming space.

We have not had a major Lord of the Rings video game entry since 2017's Middle-earth: Shadow of War from Warner Bros Games and Monolith Productions. This year's Tales of the Shire is a smaller-scale life-sim title in the LOTR universe.

The new Lord of the Rings project will seemingly rival Avalanche Software's Hogwarts Legacy from 2023, the first big-budget outing based on author J.K. Rowling's universally acclaimed fantasy Harry Potter novels. As such, this is set to be a new third-person adventure that could also be officially revealed soon.

Since LOTR fans only received smaller-scale offerings like Tales of the Shire and The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, it's about time a big-budget rendition steps onto the playing field.

Monolith's Middle-earth entries are widely regarded as arguably the best LOTR games to date. If this rumored project could compete with them by boasting an expansive open world, thrilling combat, engaging lore, and exciting visuals, then fans will be in for a treat.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

