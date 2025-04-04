Lord of The Rings Online 2025 Roadmap: What's in store this year?

Lord of The Rings Online’s lead systems designer, Orion, recently offered up the 2025 Roadmap of content coming to the game. LOTRO is celebrating its 18th birthday this year, and it seems like only yesterday I was playing World of Warcraft, and hearing about an online game set in Middle-earth. Fast forward to 2025, and it’s still around, with a huge 150-level cap and tons of great content.

It’s far from the end for Lord of The Rings Online, with plenty of exciting content lined up in its 2025 roadmap. From a new expansion, a content update, class adjustments, and much more. It’s easily one of the best LOTR games, offering plenty of rich, in-depth adventures across Middle-earth. Here’s what is on the way in 2025, though.

What awaits players in Lord of The Rings Online, according to the 2025 Roadmap

There’s plenty to be excited about on the Lord of The Rings Online 2025 Roadmap, that’s for sure. Even in April 2025, there’s content on the way. Update 44 comes this month, with the Crown of Hamat pack. This means new story quests, missions, and even a 6-player instance to challenge. However, this is for level 150 players, so keep that in mind.

It's a jam-packed year in Middle-earth, that's for sure (Image via Daybreak)

Unfortunately, the planned raid for Update 44 was removed. However, there will be a new raid in the expansion, coming later this year. Below is a complete list of everything we know is on the way this year in Lord of The Rings Online’s 2025 Roadmap:

Confirmed Q2 content

Content Pack: Crown of Hamat

18th Anniversary (Update to the event, new missions/quests/rewards)

Lalia’s Market Refreshed and Expanded (Introducing Housing Decorations)

VIP Exclusive: Favoured Standing Updates

Midsummerfest Update (New area/quests/rewards)

More to be announced later

Confirmed Q3 content

Class Updates (Hunter/Burglar)

Hobby Updates (Fishing/Birding extended)

Farmer’s Faire Update

Monster Play (Reward Track/Siege! Integration)

More to be announced later

Confirmed Q4 content

Expansion Pack (Level cap increase to 160, New Landscape, 4 new zones)

More to be announced later

Out of all the updates coming, one is a VIP-exclusive one, for players who purchased The Legacy of Morgoth expansion. It will be added to all VIP players at a later date, though. The Favoured Standing Updates will begin with the earliest reputations in The Shire, Ered Luin, and extend through The Legacy of Morgoth.

What it does is let you farm reputation on alts at an accelerated rate, provided your reputation on another character is greater than what you have on the alternate. This is certainly a useful feature. You can also look forward to the Anniversary Event being updated, offering scaled missions for players at levels 20-150, with new rewards. In addition, you can tackle these missions as Delvings.

In addition, using new Homesteading Coins, players can visit Laila’s Market to purchase new Housing decorations. Homesteading Coins will replace Premium Housing Writs, and you can convert your Writs into Homesteading Coins when this comes out in Q2.

Orion didn’t say much about Update 45, but did state they are still very much working on the planned Kinship update. There are some issues behind the scenes right now, but they’re diligently working on sorting it all out. As you can see, there’s plenty on the way to Lord of The Rings Online throughout 2025 on this updated Roadmap.

While the developers are still keeping things on the vague side, Orion did highlight a June update, where they will open up more about what you can expect in Update 45. It’s a very exciting time to be a LOTRO fan, that’s for sure.

