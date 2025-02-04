LOTR Online 64-bit server transfer details and schedule, explained

The LOTR Online 64-bit server transfer details are now live, and long-time fans can rest easy knowing they will not lose out on their in-game progress. That said, the 64-bit servers will offer many technological advances compared to the current ones. This includes the ability for players to better manage resources and smoother gameplay. These new servers operate on modern technological standards and ensure the game's growth long into the future.

Here is everything to know related to the LOTR Online 64-bit server transfer details.

LOTR Online 64-bit server transfer details

LOTR Online 64-bit server transfer period (free)

Players on 32-bit North American and European worlds will be allowed to transfer to 64-bit worlds. Here is a breakdown of the timeline, as mentioned by the developers.

Start Date A: VIP subscribers can log into the game and access the character creation screen. From here, they can choose their destination world and secure up to three names per 64-bit world

VIPs will not be able to log into the game world to play or transfer their existing characters. However, they can create characters with their desired names and then later rename their transferred character to their preferred name. This can be done after deleting the placeholder character.

Start Date B: Free transfers to 64-bit worlds will be available to all players. However, the new game worlds will remain closed.

Start Date C: Free transfers to 64-bit game worlds will continue through August 31st, 2025. They will operate on a rotating weekly basis and continue through (yet to be announced).

Start Date D: Transfers from previously closed game worlds to new 64-bit worlds. More information will be shared soon.

LOTR Online 64-bit server transfer details for character names

Your characters will not be left behind (Image via Standing Stone Games)

If another character in your destination game world has the same name as your character, there's no need to worry. Your character's name will be appended with -1. If that is taken, the name will be appended with -2, and so on.

If this occurs, you can change your character's name for free (one time). Be sure that it falls within the code of conduct and is not being used by another character in your chosen world.

LOTR Online 64-bit server transfer details for housing ownership

Keep your house on the new server (Image via Standing Stone Games)

The belongings and history of the ownership of your house will go with your character to the new world. You will receive a mail that contains an attachment of currency equal to the house's purchase cost. Furthermore, all of your items will be in Escrow Housing Storage. Any character-bound items will be returned.

Housing Storage Upgrades persist with your new home when you have a new housing chest. If you are moving all your homeowners, remember to transfer the account-bound storage from your former server to get your decorations on the new world.

For normal homes, storage capacity will be preserved and applied to the house you decide to purchase. Your new home will start fresh with upkeep, ownership time, and a grace period time.

LOTR Online 64-bit server transfer: Order recommendation

The recommended transfer order is as follows:

Kinship Leaders Home Owners Shared Items Other Characters

Important note

There is nothing in the pipeline to suggest that the 32-bit game worlds will be shut down once the 64-bit ones go live. As long as the 3-bit words have players, they will continue to exist.

