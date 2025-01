Lord of the Rings Online - Complete 2025 Event Schedule

Lord of the Rings Online devs have released the full event schedule for 2025. This massive event chart contains new events, as well as limited-time boosts, like 25% XP Boost, 25% Lootbox Embers/Motes Bonus, 30% Virtue XP Boost, and more. With this event schedule, the developers have given us a hint toward quite an eventful year.

In this article, we have shared the entire Lord of the Rings Online 2025 event schedule. However, keep in mind that some dates and times mentioned in this schedule can change at certain points during the year.

The complete 2025 event schedule for Lord of the Rings Online

Everything coming to the game from January to December 2025 (Image via Standing Stone Games)

(All the dates and times mentioned in the following list are based on Eastern Time)

January 2025

Forester Crafting Event : Jan 15 @ 10 AM - Jan 22 @ 3 AM

: Jan 15 @ 10 AM - Jan 22 @ 3 AM 25% XP Boost : Jan 16 @ 10 AM - Jan 21 @ 3 AM

: Jan 16 @ 10 AM - Jan 21 @ 3 AM 25% Crafting XP : Jan 23 @ 10 AM - Jan 27 @ 3 AM

: Jan 23 @ 10 AM - Jan 27 @ 3 AM Rowan Raspberry Arrives : ~Jan 29

: ~Jan 29 Ill Omens Skirmish Event : Jan 30 @ 10 AM - Feb 19 @ 3 AM

: Jan 30 @ 10 AM - Feb 19 @ 3 AM Hobnanigans: Jan 30 @ 10 AM - Feb 3 @ 3 AM

February 2025

Hard Tack Crafting Event : Feb 1 @ 10 AM - Feb 8 @ 3 AM

: Feb 1 @ 10 AM - Feb 8 @ 3 AM 25% Skirmish Marks : Feb 6 @ 10 AM - Feb 10 @ 3 AM

: Feb 6 @ 10 AM - Feb 10 @ 3 AM 25% Lootbox Embers/Motes Bonus : Feb 13 @ 10 AM - Feb 18 @ 3 AM

: Feb 13 @ 10 AM - Feb 18 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Feb 15 @ 10 AM - Feb 22 @ 3 AM

: Feb 15 @ 10 AM - Feb 22 @ 3 AM LI Reward Track Season 13 Begins : ~Feb 19 @ 10 AM

: ~Feb 19 @ 10 AM 10% Virtue XP Boost : Feb 20 @ 10 AM - Feb 24 @ 3 AM

: Feb 20 @ 10 AM - Feb 24 @ 3 AM Buried Treasure Event: Feb 27 @ 10 AM - Mar 4 @ 3 AM

March 2025

Hard Tack Crafting Event : Mar 1 @ 10 AM - Mar 8 @ 3 AM

: Mar 1 @ 10 AM - Mar 8 @ 3 AM 25% Crafting XP : Mar 6 @ 10 AM - Mar 10 @ 3 AM

: Mar 6 @ 10 AM - Mar 10 @ 3 AM Spring Festival : Mar 13 @ 10 AM - Apr 2 @ 3 AM

: Mar 13 @ 10 AM - Apr 2 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Mar 15 @ 10 AM - Mar 22 @ 3 AM

: Mar 15 @ 10 AM - Mar 22 @ 3 AM "Temple of Utug-bûr" Deeds No Longer Available : Mar 17 @ 3 AM

: Mar 17 @ 3 AM 25% XP Boost : Mar 20 @ 10 AM - Mar 24 @ 3 AM

: Mar 20 @ 10 AM - Mar 24 @ 3 AM 10% Lootbox Embers/Motes Bonus : Mar 27 @ 10 AM - Mar 31 @ 3 AM

: Mar 27 @ 10 AM - Mar 31 @ 3 AM April Fool's Chicken Run: Mar 31 @ 10 AM - Apr 2 @ 3 AM

April 2025

Hard Tack Crafting Event : Apr 1 @ 10 AM - Apr 8 @ 3 AM

: Apr 1 @ 10 AM - Apr 8 @ 3 AM Hobnanigans : Apr 3 @ 10 AM - Apr 7 @ 3 AM

: Apr 3 @ 10 AM - Apr 7 @ 3 AM 25% Skirmish Marks : Apr 10 @ 10 AM - Apr 14 @ 3 AM

: Apr 10 @ 10 AM - Apr 14 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Apr 15 @ 10 AM - Apr 22 @ 3 AM

: Apr 15 @ 10 AM - Apr 22 @ 3 AM 25% Crafting XP : Apr 17 @ 10 AM - Apr 21 @ 3 AM

: Apr 17 @ 10 AM - Apr 21 @ 3 AM 18th Anniversary Celebration : Apr 24 @ 10 AM - May 12 @ 3 AM

: Apr 24 @ 10 AM - May 12 @ 3 AM 18th Anniversary Gift : Apr 24 @ 10 AM - Apr 1, 2026 @ 3 AM

: Apr 24 @ 10 AM - Apr 1, 2026 @ 3 AM VIP Event Boost : Apr 24 @ 10 AM - May 1 @ 3 AM

: Apr 24 @ 10 AM - May 1 @ 3 AM Angmar/Mordor Cap to 65 Mirkwood: Apr 30

May 2025

Curator Returns : May 1 @ 10 AM - May 12 @ 3 AM

: May 1 @ 10 AM - May 12 @ 3 AM Hard Tack Crafting Event : May 1 @ 10 AM - May 8 @ 3 AM

: May 1 @ 10 AM - May 8 @ 3 AM Treebeard Cap to 115 Mordor/Northern Mirkwood : May 7

: May 7 30% Virtue XP Boost : May 8 @ 10 AM - May 12 @ 3 AM

: May 8 @ 10 AM - May 12 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : May 15 @ 10 AM - May 22 @ 3 AM

: May 15 @ 10 AM - May 22 @ 3 AM LI Reward Track Season 14 Begins : May 20 @ 10 AM

: May 20 @ 10 AM Myrtle Mint Arrives : ~May 21

: ~May 21 Treasure Bugan Event : May 22 @ 10 AM - May 28 @ 3 AM

: May 22 @ 10 AM - May 28 @ 3 AM 25% Lootbox Embers/Motes Bonus: May 29 @ 10 AM - Jun 2 @ 3 AM

June 2025

Hard Tack Crafting Event : Jun 1 @ 10 AM - Jun 8 @ 3 AM

: Jun 1 @ 10 AM - Jun 8 @ 3 AM Hobnanigans : Jun 5 @ 10 AM - Jun 9 @ 3 AM

: Jun 5 @ 10 AM - Jun 9 @ 3 AM 25% XP Boost : Jun 12 @ 10 AM - Jun 16 @ 3 AM

: Jun 12 @ 10 AM - Jun 16 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Jun 15 @ 10 AM - Jun 22 @ 3 AM

: Jun 15 @ 10 AM - Jun 22 @ 3 AM Midsummer Festival : Jun 19 @ 10 AM - Jul 8 @ 3 AM

: Jun 19 @ 10 AM - Jul 8 @ 3 AM 25% Crafting XP : Jun 19 @ 10 AM - Jun 23 @ 3 AM

: Jun 19 @ 10 AM - Jun 23 @ 3 AM 25% Skirmish Marks: Jun 26 @ 10 AM - Jun 30 @ 3 AM

Mark your calendars for all the events coming in Lord of the Rings Online (Image via Standing Stone Games)

July 2025

Hard Tack Crafting Event : Jul 1 @ 10 AM - Jul 8 @ 3 AM

: Jul 1 @ 10 AM - Jul 8 @ 3 AM 10% Virtue XP Boost : Jul 3 @ 10 AM - Jul 7 @ 3 AM

: Jul 3 @ 10 AM - Jul 7 @ 3 AM 10% Lootbox Embers/Motes Bonus : Jul 10 @ 10 AM - Jul 14 @ 3 AM

: Jul 10 @ 10 AM - Jul 14 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Jul 15 @ 10 AM - Jul 22 @ 3 AM

: Jul 15 @ 10 AM - Jul 22 @ 3 AM Buried Treasure Event : Jul 17 @ 10 AM - Jul 22 @ 3 AM

: Jul 17 @ 10 AM - Jul 22 @ 3 AM 25% Skirmish Marks : Jul 24 @ 10 AM - Jul 28 @ 3 AM

: Jul 24 @ 10 AM - Jul 28 @ 3 AM VIP Event Boost : Jul 31 @ 10 AM - Aug 4 @ 3 AM

: Jul 31 @ 10 AM - Aug 4 @ 3 AM Hobnanigans: Jul 31 @ 10 AM - Aug 4 @ 3 AM

August 2025

Hard Tack Crafting Event : Aug 1 @ 10 AM - Aug 8 @ 3 AM

: Aug 1 @ 10 AM - Aug 8 @ 3 AM 25% XP Boost : Aug 7 @ 10 AM - Aug 11 @ 3 AM

: Aug 7 @ 10 AM - Aug 11 @ 3 AM Farmer’s Faire : Aug 14 @ 10 AM - Sep 2 @ 3 AM

: Aug 14 @ 10 AM - Sep 2 @ 3 AM 25% Crafting XP : Aug 14 @ 10 AM - Aug 18 @ 3 AM

: Aug 14 @ 10 AM - Aug 18 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Aug 15 @ 10 AM - Aug 22 @ 3 AM

: Aug 15 @ 10 AM - Aug 22 @ 3 AM LI Reward Track Season 15 Begins : Aug 20 @ 10 AM

: Aug 20 @ 10 AM Curator Returns (Figment Vendor) : Aug 22 @ 10 AM - Sep 2 @ 3 AM

: Aug 22 @ 10 AM - Sep 2 @ 3 AM 25% Lootbox Embers/Motes Bonus: Aug 28 @ 10 AM - Sep 2 @ 3 AM

September 2025

Hard Tack Crafting Event : Sep 1 @ 10 AM - Sep 8 @ 3 AM

: Sep 1 @ 10 AM - Sep 8 @ 3 AM 10% Virtue XP Boost : Sep 4 @ 10 AM - Sep 8 @ 3 AM

: Sep 4 @ 10 AM - Sep 8 @ 3 AM 25% XP Boost : Sep 11 @ 10 AM - Sep 15 @ 3 AM

: Sep 11 @ 10 AM - Sep 15 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Sep 15 @ 10 AM - Sep 22 @ 3 AM

: Sep 15 @ 10 AM - Sep 22 @ 3 AM Filbert Fig Arrives : ~Sep 17

: ~Sep 17 Tale of the Shipwrecked Mariners : Sep 17 @ 10 AM - Sep 24 @ 3 AM

: Sep 17 @ 10 AM - Sep 24 @ 3 AM 25% Skirmish Marks : Sep 18 @ 10 AM - Sep 22 @ 3 AM

: Sep 18 @ 10 AM - Sep 22 @ 3 AM Baggins' Birthday: Sep 21 @ 10 AM - Sep 28 @ 3 AM

October 2025

Buried Treasure Event : Oct 1 @ 10 AM - Oct 6 @ 3 AM

: Oct 1 @ 10 AM - Oct 6 @ 3 AM Hard Tack Crafting Event : Oct 1 @ 10 AM - Oct 8 @ 3 AM

: Oct 1 @ 10 AM - Oct 8 @ 3 AM Hobnanigans : Oct 2 @ 10 AM - Oct 6 @ 3 AM

: Oct 2 @ 10 AM - Oct 6 @ 3 AM Harvestmath Festival : Oct 9 @ 10 AM - Nov 3 @ 3 AM

: Oct 9 @ 10 AM - Nov 3 @ 3 AM 25% Crafting XP : Oct 9 @ 10 AM - Oct 13 @ 3 AM

: Oct 9 @ 10 AM - Oct 13 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Oct 15 @ 10 AM - Oct 22 @ 3 AM

: Oct 15 @ 10 AM - Oct 22 @ 3 AM 25% XP Boost : Oct 16 @ 10 AM - Oct 20 @ 3 AM

: Oct 16 @ 10 AM - Oct 20 @ 3 AM Durin's Day Event : Oct 17 @ 10 AM - Oct 22 @ 3 AM

: Oct 17 @ 10 AM - Oct 22 @ 3 AM 10% Lootbox Embers/Motes Bonus : Oct 23 @ 10 AM - Oct 27 @ 3 AM

: Oct 23 @ 10 AM - Oct 27 @ 3 AM 20% Virtue XP Boost: Oct 30 @ 10 AM - Nov 3 @ 3 AM

November 2025

Hard Tack Crafting Event : Nov 1 @ 10 AM - Nov 8 @ 3 AM

: Nov 1 @ 10 AM - Nov 8 @ 3 AM Treebeard Cap to 120 (Where Dragons Dwell/Vales of Anduin) : ~Nov 5

: ~Nov 5 25% Skirmish Marks : Nov 6 @ 10 AM - Nov 10 @ 3 AM

: Nov 6 @ 10 AM - Nov 10 @ 3 AM 10% Virtue XP Boost : Nov 13 @ 10 AM - Nov 17 @ 3 AM

: Nov 13 @ 10 AM - Nov 17 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Nov 15 @ 10 AM - Nov 22 @ 3 AM

: Nov 15 @ 10 AM - Nov 22 @ 3 AM LI Reward Track Season 16 Begins : Nov 19 @ 10 AM

: Nov 19 @ 10 AM 10% Lootbox Embers/Motes Bonus : Nov 20 @ 10 AM - Nov 24 @ 3 AM

: Nov 20 @ 10 AM - Nov 24 @ 3 AM 10% Virtue XP Boost: Nov 26 @ 10 AM - Dec 1 @ 3 AM

December 2025

Hard Tack Crafting Event : Dec 1 @ 10 AM - Dec 8 @ 3 AM

: Dec 1 @ 10 AM - Dec 8 @ 3 AM Hobnanigans : Dec 4 @ 10 AM - Dec 8 @ 3 AM

: Dec 4 @ 10 AM - Dec 8 @ 3 AM 25% XP Boost : Dec 4 @ 10 AM - Dec 8 @ 3 AM

: Dec 4 @ 10 AM - Dec 8 @ 3 AM Yule Festival : Dec 11 @ 10 AM - Jan 5, 2026 @ 3 AM

: Dec 11 @ 10 AM - Jan 5, 2026 @ 3 AM 25% Crafting XP : Dec 11 @ 10 AM - Dec 15 @ 3 AM

: Dec 11 @ 10 AM - Dec 15 @ 3 AM Forester Crafting Event : Dec 15 @ 10 AM - Dec 22 @ 3 AM

: Dec 15 @ 10 AM - Dec 22 @ 3 AM 25% Lootbox Embers/Motes Bonus : Dec 18 @ 10 AM - Dec 23 @ 3 AM

: Dec 18 @ 10 AM - Dec 23 @ 3 AM Curator Returns : Dec 19 @ 10 AM - Dec 29 @ 3 AM

: Dec 19 @ 10 AM - Dec 29 @ 3 AM VIP Event Boost : Dec 24 @ 10 AM - Jan 2, 2026 @ 3 AM

: Dec 24 @ 10 AM - Jan 2, 2026 @ 3 AM 20% Virtue XP Boost: Dec 31 @ 10 AM - Jan 5, 2026 @ 3 AM

Mark your calendars using this 2025 event schedule for Lord of the Rings Online, so you don’t miss anything.

