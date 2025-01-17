Swedish studio developing UE5 MMORPG solicits playtesters for "cozy horse-riding game"

Blue Scarab Entertainment, a new game studio based in Stockholm, is working on its very first MMORPG game, which is described as a "cozy horse-riding game." The company has raised over $7 million in seed funding, including backing from industry giants like NetEase Inc and Behold Ventures.

It has also got backing from influential industry figures, such as Jonas Antonsson (Raw Fury), Ólafur Andri Ragnarsson (Betware), and Stefan Lindeberg (Creandum).

Led by CEO Colin Cragg and CTO Enno Rehling, both seasoned professionals with more than 40 years of combined experience in the MMORPG space, the team is driven by a deep passion for MMOs. On the social media site name Bluesky, Studio Creative Director Craig Morrison shared a call for getting new playtesters for their new “cozy horse-riding game."

New Swedish studio backed by NetEase is releasing a new MMORPG build in UE5

Blue Scarab’s debut project is an original IP designed using Unreal Engine 5 (UE5), blending cozy exploration with a dark, mysterious story. On Bluesky, Morrison wrote:

"A little request for anyone who likes the sound of a cozy horse riding game with a dash of dark mysteries. We're running multiplayer playtests later this month, and are looking for folks to be among the first to experience what we've been cooking up."

The game is a multiplayer MMORPG where players embark on horseback through an expansive open world, unraveling a true-crime mystery together.

Morrison highlighted the studio’s ambition to create an experience that resonates with both traditional gamers and new audiences.

This game will blend cozy exploration with true-crime mystery (Image via Blue Scarab)

The game aims to defy genre expectations while integrating the extensive expertise of the studio’s team. Morrison emphasized that the objective is to innovate within the MMORPG space, creating a fresh experience for a broad and diverse community.

From what has been revealed so far, it is quite hard to determine how this game will end up looking like. If you click on the link shared by Morrison on his post, it will lead you to a form that you can fill up. After submitting it, the developers will get back to you after a week if you are selected. Once selected, you may need to sign an NDA to start play-testing the game.

