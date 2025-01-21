This unique MMO is like Age of Empires, except every single unit is a player

As the years go on, it becomes increasingly harder to find unique MMOs, but the developers at Siege Camp may have done just that with Anvil Empires. While on a personal level, I’m not as big on PVP MMOs, I think this one could be pretty interesting when it’s all said and done. It feels like an Age of Empires MMO, in that every player represents a unit in the army. In a persistent world, players come together to make powerful forces and change the shape of the world itself. What a great idea.

Through what they’ve described as “custom server technology”, players can have up to 1,000 other players in heated battles created by the players themselves. It will be very interesting to see how this Age of Empires-like title comes together, as it’s still in development at this time.

Anvil Empires offers something unique and fascinating in the world of MMOs

Anvil Empires seems to fit the description of a unique MMO. From what we understand, players will work together in the thousands to build kingdoms, fill roles in armies, and take part in grand sieges. These wars could potentially take weeks or months to complete, depending on how the gameplay all comes together. There will be forts, cool formations, and much more.

Trending

The screenshots and video on its Steam page are certainly promising. However, we still have questions - how are these wars going to be initiated? We know players will be involved, but will one player rule over huge factions? It will be interesting to see at the very least. There will be gigantic melee battles and large-scale sieges as well.

Modular homesteads are confirmed for the game, and the developers also highlighted the goal of having Smithing and similar structures be located in these Homesteads. This would have players create indoor workstations instead of scattering their smithing/other crafting benches all across the countryside.

As an MMO, Anvil Empires leaves me with more questions than answers, but I’m still very curious. How will players possibly communicate and stay in formation? In some of the video footage, it looked like players were marching in unison in formation, with their equipment, horses, and other tools of war.

It will be really interesting to see battles like this play out (Image via Siege Camp)

Once the fight begins, that’s a whole different matter. I’ve seen gifs of battles where players push and shove their way into a gate to get the battles going, as well as a heated cavalry charge that was running down a group of infantry. If nothing else, Anvil Empires is a unique MMO that certainly has my attention.

Unfortunately, we have no idea when the game will be in a publicly playable state. The last dev blog was on December 3, 2024, so the game is still actively being worked on. There is a Pre-Alpha that can be joined, as well as a Discord to follow, which can be found on Steam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback