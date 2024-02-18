Is Nightingale on Xbox Game Pass?

Many fans have wondered whether Nightingale is going to be available on the Xbox Game Pass or not, and the query is on the rational side of things. Developed and published by Inflexion Games, the upcoming launch will release for PC on February 20 in an Early Access state. Not only is the impending launch meant just for PC users, but it also means bad luck for all those subscribed to Xbox's gaming service.

Early Access titles have been added to Xbox Game Pass in the past, with Anvil being a recent example. Usually, such titles are identifiable due to the presence of the "Game Preview" tag on them. Additionally, there have been plenty of incidents where third-party launches have been added to the Game Pass on the very first day. However, fans of Nightingale won't have that luxury, at least, for the foreseeable future.

Will Nightingale arrive on the Xbox Game Pass?

It's pretty much confirmed that the upcoming launch won't be added to the Xbox Game Pass on February 20. Nevertheless, things could indeed change in the future as there are instances where third-party AAA and indie video games have been added to the roster post launch.

Nightingale releases very soon on Early Access (Image via Inflexion Games)

As of writing, neither Xbox nor Inflexion Games has indicated anything about making the title available on any subscription service. Hence, readers are advised to refrain from premature speculation abut when Nightingale might finally arrive on the Xbox Game Pass, if it does at all.

As of writing, the only way to play the title will be to have a PC that meets its requirements, and get a copy from either Epic Games Store or Steam for $29.99.

Is Nightingale available on Xbox?

Not only will the upcoming crafting-survival title not be present on the Game Pass, but it's going to be a PC-exclusive for the time being. This is perhaps to do with the fact that February 20 marks the start of Early Access.

A similar route has been followed by Keen Games with Enshrouded, which has been announced for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, the title is currently available only for PC players. A release date for console hasn't been mentioned yet, and it's unlikely to come around anytime soon.

Interestingly, the release date trailer from Inflexion Games had no mention of either PlayStation or Xbox. Hence, it can't be said for sure that the title will come to consoles once the Early Access period is over. The final decision might be made based on how much success it can garner among PC enthusiasts.