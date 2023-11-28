7 AAA games set to release in 2024

As one of the best years in gaming history comes to a close with many hits across all genres ranging from AAA to indie, gamers can only speculate on what will be on the menu for 2024. Although it probably won't be as big as this year, the following year will nonetheless see massive releases in every genre, which promise players an exciting gaming experience.

If you're looking forward to some of next year's biggest titles, this article will provide you with a list of the best AAA games and their release dates, platforms, and more.

Best AAA games that will be released in 2024

1) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

After being out in the spotlight for almost a decade, one of Ubisoft's most popular brands, Prince of Persia, hopes to reclaim its seat among the top AAA titles with its latest game, The Lost Crown. Developed by Rayman developer Ubisoft Montpellier, the newest chapter in the Prince of Persia series radically differs from what has come before.

Instead of the Sands of Time trilogy and subsequent games' third-person action-oriented gameplay, The Lost Crown used a more classic puzzle-platformer style. However, many of the franchise's distinctive characteristics, such as time-related abilities, wall-running, boss encounters, and so on, are kept in the game.

Release Date - January 18, 2024

January 18, 2024 Release Platforms - Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and series X/S

2) Yakuza: Infinite Wealth

Yakuza or Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is the sequel to Yakuza 7, and Ichiban Kasuga is back in action with his comrades. This time, however, his escapades will take him to the streets of Hawaii instead of his home field of Yokohama. Ichiban's friends and allies will return as playable and non-playable characters, including Saeko Mukoda, Yu Nanba, Koichi Adachi, and the iconic Kiryu Kazuma.

Like its predecessor, Yakuza: Infinite Wealth's gameplay will revolve around party-oriented turn-based combat in addition to the open-world activities the series is known for, like management minigames and karaoke. Yakuza Infinite Wealth is one of the most anticipated AAA games of the upcoming year.

Release Date - January 25, 2024

January 25, 2024 Release Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and series X/S

3) TEKKEN 8

Tekken is one of the most successful AAA franchises, and it is regarded as one of the top three fighter game series, alongside Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. While the other two released their most recent games this year, Bandai Namco will release the next installment in its long-running fighter franchise in 2024.

Tekken 8's story will begin where Tekken 7 left off, with a deadly battle between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima. The game will have stunning visuals and be powered by the Unreal 5 engine. There will be several series characters returning as well as some new ones, like Reina, Victor Chevalier, and more, all of whom will have dazzling skill combos.

Release Date - January 26, 2024

January 26, 2024 Release Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S

4) Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload is one of the most anticipated AAA JRPGs coming out next year and is a complete remake of the original game. Those who adored Persona 5 but could not get into P3 owing to its age can now finally enjoy one of the best MegaTensei games. On the other hand, those who loved the old Persona 3 or its many versions, like the FES or Portable, can revisit their memories in a fresh and stunning HD palette.

Most of the story and related content will remain the same, with the only modifications being visual alterations due to being a remake and new animations and models for each character and their attacks. In addition to the original OSTs from all prior editions of Persona 3, Atlus has created additional soundtracks.

Release Date - February 2, 2024

February 2, 2024 Release Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and series X/S

5) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The universe of Rocksteady's renowned AAA Arkham series will serve as the setting for the next DC game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the most popular games coming next year. It is a third-person co-op game with a huge cast of DC superheroes and villains, allowing players to form a squad of four to take on adversaries in Metropolis City's vast open world.

The game revolves around DC villains, including Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot, who are charged with destroying brainwashed Justice League members. This contains superheroes such as Batman, Green Lantern, and The Flash.

Release Date - February 2, 2024

February 2, 2024 Release Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S

6) Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is an upcoming AAA co-op shooter game for the PlayStation 5 and PC. The gameplay revolves around you and your squad upgrading your ship and equipment and traveling to various parts of the galaxy to fight hostile alien creatures

Unlike the original Helldivers, the second part is a third-person shooter. When you enter combat, you will have access to various weaponry, and you can personalize your load-outs to suit your playstyle. So, whether you want to keep your distance and deal severe damage or get in close-quarter combat with the approaching alien hordes, the variety of weapons the game offers can satisfy everyone's tastes.

Release Date - February 8, 2024

February 8, 2024 Release Platforms - Windows, PlayStation 5

7) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix is making a major impression with back-to-back installments in one of its most successful AAA RPG franchises, Final Fantasy. The 16th mainline game in the series was released this year, and the developer plans to release another entry next year. Rebirth, the second installment of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, will be released for the PlayStation 5 next year.

Final Fantasy Rebirth will continue the story of Cloud Strife, an ex-SOLDIER, and his gang as they attempt to save their homeworld from the evil Shinra corporation while uncovering the truth about Cloud and his past. Like the most recent games in the series and the FF7 remake, Rebirth takes a more action-oriented real-time combat approach than the turn-based gameplay of the franchise's earlier games.

Release Date - February 29, 2024

February 29, 2024 Release Platforms - PlayStation 5

