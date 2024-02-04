Is One Punch Man World available on PC?

The last day of January 2024 marked the global release of One Punch Man World, Which quickly grabbed the attention of many gamers. The new title, based on the popular anime and manga IP, is essentially a gacha featuring some of the most recognizable faces from the series. What makes things even better is the fact that the publisher, Crunchyroll, has also made the game available on PC.

The release of games on mobiles and PCs has become the latest trend in the industry. While some titles like Counter:Side had a PC port coming out later, those who want to enjoy One Punch Man World on larger screens can do so without worrying about such issues. Several quality-of-life features make it very easy for players to switch between the two platforms as well.

How to play One Punch Man World on PC?

While the game is playable on both PC and mobile, the process of downloading the title varies significantly. On iOS and Android, players can install it from their respective app stores directly. On PC, the same can be done on Windows from the game's official website.

The game can be downloaded directly from the official website (Image via Crunchyroll)

Visit the website by clicking here.

On the home screen, you'll find all the different platforms on which the game is available.

To play on a PC, click on the Windows button.

This will automatically download an installer, which you need to install first.

The rest of the download process is pretty simple and gets done automatically by the installer itself.

Does One Punch Man World have cross-progression?

Players can not only enjoy all the content on their phones and PCs but can also share their progress with others, thanks to the presence of cross-progression in the title. For this, you'll need to have access to a Crunchyroll account, but that's quite easy to set up.

Overall, having cross-progression makes things a lot better for players who choose to play on both PC and mobile as they won't have to maintain two different saves. However, prices of microtransactions between PCs and mobiles could be different due to applicable laws that vary across different parts of the world.

Is it worth playing One Punch Man World on PC?

Since this game was developed keeping the mobile fanbase in mind, there will always be certain aspects of the PC port that might appear to be of inferior quality compared to titles developed solely for this platform. That said, the PC port of this popular gacha is still a job well done, and the controls are very easy to adapt to.

As long as players have a PC that can run the game properly on it, there's no reason not to try it on the better hardware.