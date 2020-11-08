Is the Overkill perk ever coming to COD Mobile?

COD Mobile players have been teased with the addition of the Overkill perk for quite some time.

The perk was even in COD Mobile, but there was no way to unlock and actually use it. Right now, COD Mobile is wrapping up Season 11. Overkill was placed in the game for players to only gawk at, all the way back in Season 8. The anniversary update is what saw the perk actually removed from the shooter. The developers want the perk to be accessible in the game, but have stated that balancing needs some work.

Call of Duty: Mobile devs say they will only add the 'Overkill' Perk to the game once weapon balance is "damn near perfect." #CoDMobile pic.twitter.com/iXjOuPDOBN — Bravo Six: Call of Duty News (@bravosixreport) October 30, 2020

Fans eager to see Overkill added to COD Mobile

The answer to the question of whether Overkill will come to COD Mobile is a simple "eventually." Players want it. The developers want it. It is just a matter of time, and of getting the game balanced to the point where Overkill would not cause any issues.

Image via Activision

COD Mobile is constantly adding new content to the game, whether at the start of a new season or during the middle of one. It is safe to say that Overkill was removed to make some space for other content, while they wait to ensure proper balancing. Still, fans are craving that red perk.

@CallofDuty please add a overkill perk on COD mobile — Oswaldo (@Oswaldo23294625) November 6, 2020

What is the Overkill Perk?

For those unaware, Overkill is a popular perk across many COD games. It would work the same way in COD Mobile, as it has in other entries of the first-person shooter franchise. The premise of the perk is simple. It allows players to equip two primary weapons. One of those weapons takes the place of the secondary weapon. Attachment limits still apply, and players cannot use two of the same weapon.

Image via Activision

It should be noted that Overkill will actually not be in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Instead, the game introduces Wildcard slots. One of those slots is Law Breaker, which is a combination of Overkill and Perk Greed. It allows any weapon in either slot and allows multiple perks from the same perk tier, if so desired.

Perhaps this is leading to a tie in with COD Mobile. Wildcard slots could be added, much like the Gunsmith feature from Modern Warfare was. Law Breaker may be one of those Wildcard perks, giving the game no specific need for Overkill.