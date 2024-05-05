Is a PlayStation account required for Helldivers 2? All you need to know

Helldivers 2 had a really good run this last couple of months or so. However, that seems to have come to a crashing down following the recent update for the game, which now requires a PSN account for players to play Helldivers on PC. The PSN situation eventually led to the game's Steam reviews plummeting from "Very Positive" to now "Mostly Negative."

Admittedly for some players, it might not be a big deal to use a PSN account to log into the game on top of Steam's own DRM. However, it is also understandable why many might be frustrated by the fact that Helldivers 2 now requires them to use a PSN ID.

Given that PSN was optional in Arrowhead Game Studios' title when it launched back on February 8, 2024, for PC and PS5, some players might be wondering if it's still optional or if making a PlayStation account is now needed. Simply put, it is not mandatory yet, but will be soon.

Do you need a PSN account to play Helldivers 2 on PC?

While you can still go by playing Helldivers 2 without a PSN ID, come May 30, 2024, you will need to make or log in using an existing PlayStation account to continue playing the game on PC. Additionally, if you want to play the game on PC with friends on PS, you need to use a PSN ID to make use of the title's cross-play features.

Another upcoming PlayStation PC title - Ghost of Tsushima, is also coming with a new feature that requires you to log in with a PSN account. The aptly named PlayStation overlay is debuting with Ghost of Tsushima and is aimed at bridging the gap between PC and PS5.

Much like Helldivers 2, if you want to access the cross-play features for Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer "Legends" mode, you will need to use a PSN account on PC. While it is understandable why cross-play might be locked behind a PSN account, making it necessary just to play the game doesn't make any sense.

The integration of PSN in Helldivers 2 has now led to the game's reviews to tank quite heavily on Steam, with most players complaining about the sudden changes. While it doesn't take long to create a PSN account or log in using an existing one, it still shouldn't be necessary on a platform that isn't connected to PlayStation.

On the other hand, Helldivers 2 isn't the first or the only game doing this. Most of the Xbox Studios games require you to log in with a Microsoft account. There are even titles like those from Ubisoft, EA, and Rockstar Games that necessitate the installation of a secondary DRM over Steam just so you can play what you paid for.