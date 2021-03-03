Is it possible to download Free Fire on Jio phone? Everything players need to know about fake APK download links

Garena Free Fire has seen a phenomenal rise and has become tremendously popular. However, the title is only available on the Android/iOS platforms, though users can play it on their PCs/laptops using various emulators like BlueStacks and MEmu Play.

Recently, several videos have cropped up on the internet claiming that Free Fire works on the Jio phone.

This has left a lot of Jio phone users wondering whether their device can run the quick-paced battle royale title.

This article debunks all such claims regarding the possibility of running and downloading Free Fire on a Jio phone.

Is it possible to download Free Fire on Jio phone?

Players must note that all such claims are 100% fake, and it is not possible to play Free Fire on Jio phones. The videos that have surfaced online generally deceive their audience by playing a video of recorded gameplay footage of the prominent title.

One such video claiming the functionality of Free Fire on the Jio phone

The following are a few reasons why running Free Fire won’t run on Jio phones:

#1 - As mentioned above, Free Fire is currently only present on the iOS and Android platforms. In contrast, Jio phones function on KaiOS. Hence, the title is not compatible to run on the device.

#2 - Jio phones only have 512 MB of RAM, which isn’t sufficient to run games like Free Fire. Therefore, the requirements of the device aren’t at par with that of the title.

#3 - Lastly, Free Fire has a variety of functions that users have to perform. Doing so isn’t possible on the keypad and small screen that the Jio phone offers.

Avoid downloading APK files

Hence, users are recommended to stop spending time looking for means to download Free Fire on this device as it is not possible. They should avoid downloading any Free Fire APK files on Jio phones as these might harm their devices and consist of malware and virus(es).

