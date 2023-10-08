Is the Premium Road to the Knockouts Pack worth it in EA FC 24?

The Premium Road to the Knockouts Pack (RTTK) was introduced to celebrate the second week of the promo in EA FC 24, and it's one of the most expensive offerings so far. In terms of cost, it's the second-most expensive option that has been released in Ultimate Team so far. However, it also comes with a unique probability and a guarantee for at least a few top items. This creates a dilemma for the players over whether they should look to invest in it or not.

Unlike previous releases in the FIFA series, promo packs have been introduced far earlier in EA FC 24. The Premium Road to the Knockouts Pack could be a wonderful choice for those who are about to start their Ultimate Team journey. Let's take a look at whether one should spend on this special pack or save their resources for other options.

Premium Road to the Knockouts Pack odds in EA FC 24

The valuation of any special pack in EA FC 24 depends on three major factors:

What items are being offered as part of the pack.

What are the odds of each item that is available in the pack.

The cost of the pack.

Here's the total number of items that you can get from opening the Premium Road to the Knockouts Pack Pack:

30 Rare Gold Players, all rated 81 or higher.

1 Rare Gold Player will be rated 86 or higher.

2 RTTK Loan Player Picks for a duration of 14 games.

Here are the odds of each item available in the pack:

Gold 75+ Player: 100%

Gold 82+ Player: 100%

Gold 88+ Player: 65%

UCL Road to the Knockouts Player: 15%

UWCL Road to the Knockouts Player: 3.3%

UEL Road to the Knockouts Player: 14%

UECL Road to the Knockouts Player: 4.5%

The Premium Road to the Knockouts Pack can be bought with coins or FC points in EA FC 24. It can be bought at most once per account, and costs about 175,000 coins or 2,000 FC points. Hence, it's a pretty expensive choice that you'll have to make in case you decide to buy it.

By any chance, if you still have 2,000 FC points from your Ultimate Edition, this pack could be a good investment. While all items being untradeable means that you can't make any coins from them, the pack can provide you with vital cards for your Ultimate Team squad.

Moreover, the Premium Road to the Knockouts Pack also offers the highest odds of packing an RTTK card in EA FC 24. Not only do these items have boosted stats and overalls, but they can also receive potential upgrades in the future. If you're short of coins or need to buy FC points, it's best to avoid this pack and look to invest elsewhere in the future.