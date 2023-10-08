Is Pro Clubs cross platform in EA FC 24?

The Pro Clubs mode, now known as FC Clubs, has undergone some noticeable changes in EA FC 24. It has always been popular among those who create a character of their choice and go on to become football superstars on the virtual pitch. While there hasn't been any radical facelift for this game mode, there are some interesting changes that EA Sports has made to it.

For one, crossplay has finally been introduced after many requests from the community over the last year. FIFA 23 had seen the full-scale adoption of crossplay for the first time, but Pro Clubs never benefitted from the feature. However, things are different in this regard in EA FC 24. When it comes to being cross platform, there's some disappointing news that the players will have to bear with.

EA FC 24 Pro Clubs will have benefitted massively from being cross platform

Being cross platform is often used interchangeably with multi-platform, but the two concepts are completely different. A video game having features of cross platform allows players to transfer their progression across the different systems they use. In the case of EA FC 24, there are no such facilities this year.

Players can use the same EA account to play on different platforms. However, they will have to create a separate persona for each platform they use. Progress across these aren't shared even if the email ID is the same. A player's progression will be different on separate platforms due to the same reason.

This situation isn't only applicable for Ultimate Team, it's the same for Pro Clubs as well. In fact, if players play this mode on different platforms, their created personalities will be unique to the system they're using. This applies not only to the appearance of their characters, but also their in-game overalls, attributes, and other details as well.

Is EA FC 24 Pro Clubs crossplay?

If not having cross platform is a disappointment, there's at least some solace for the fans. Earlier in 2022, EA Sports spoke about its inability to introduce crossplay in this popular game mode due to technical limitations. Things look far more promising this year as players on different platforms can play together due to the presence of crossplay.

However, there have been slight issues related to matchmaking that have also taken place. Many players have reported drop-ins not working, and as a result, they have been unable to play any kind of matches. The problem has a few temporary fixes discovered by the community, but a permanent solution is yet to be discovered.