Is the PS5 FIFA 23 bundle worth it?

The PS5 FIFA 23 bundle brings together the very best of Sony's current-gen gaming console and the latest annual release from EA Sports. The amount of new features the game has on the latest hardware makes a lot of difference for any prospective player.

Since its release, the PS5 has become incredibly popular worldwide. Such has been its reception that Sony has had to manage stocks at many places due to units getting sold out rapidly.

Despite certain criticisms, the players' feedback for FIFA 23 has also been quite positive. EA Sports has dramatically improved the current-gen features, making the title perform even better than last year's release.

The PS5 FIFA 23 bundle offers the console and the game at a lower price. Both items will cost more than the combined price when bought separately, thus adding to the buyer's value. However, an important question remains: Is the bundle worth it for anyone? If that's not the case, who is it meant for as an ideal purchase option?

The PS5 FIFA 23 bundle is one of the many that are available to buyers

Following the launch of the PS5, Sony decided to release certain bundles where the console ships with specific games. This isn't uncommon, as the tech giant previously followed this policy with the PS4 as well.

The pricing of the PS5 FIFA 23 bundle is available in UK stores, and has been acquired from the PSN store at the time of writing. There's no discount on it at the moment, and it will cost 539 GBP to obtain one. The website currently restricts a buyer from getting multiple copies of the bundle, and every account is limited to one.

The PS5 costs 479 GBP in total when acquired separately, while FIFA 23 costs 64.50. Players can save around five pounds on their purchase when bought as a bundle. Naturally, the difference seems trivial at first glance.

The actual value of the PS5 FIFA 23 bundle comes in when it goes on sale. The value increases even more when the bundle goes on offer, not the console or game separately. More importantly, the PS5 tends to go out of stock quite often.

The problem could be solved if someone opts for the bundle. While the direct cost is higher, players get the game for a slight discount, which has completed just one month in circulation so far. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales coming up worldwide, the value will be interesting for buyers.

The PS5 FIFA 23 bundle won't be worth it if someone isn't a fan of the game. It would make absolutely no sense to pay the extra sum for a title that they won't be playing. However, it's a good choice for those who are massive fans of the series.

The bundle can become an even bigger bargain with added discounts at specific periods. Moreover, it will be the perfect upgrade for those who are yet to acquire Sony's current-gen console. While FIFA 23 is available for both generations, the facilities and features available on the latest hardware are far better in number and quality.

Poll : 0 votes