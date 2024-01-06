Is PUBG Mobile worth playing in 2024?

Released in 2018, PUBG Mobile is one of the most loved games globally. However, it's banned by the Indian government due to security reasons concerning the nation's sovereignty and public order, as stated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Subsequently, an India-exclusive variant of the title, named BGMI, was released in 2021 for Android and iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile has engaged billions of gamers worldwide with its thrilling TPP-FPP survival shooter gameplay. It challenges players to outlast over 100 foes on an abandoned island and, to do so, offers an abundance of weapons and other equipment.

However, considering it's been around six years since the game has been on the market, you may wonder if PUBG Mobile is still relevant in 2024. Moreover, many new titles are coming to mobile gaming platforms, adding to the competition and confusion among gamers regarding which one to choose.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's point of view.

Should you play PUBG Mobile in 2024?

Developed and published by Tencent Games, PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale title accessible to many audiences. This game is certainly worth playing in 2024, thanks to new in-game modes and other content to keep it afresh.

Owing to high-quality graphics and gameplay, the experience produced is surprisingly realistic, imbued with unanticipated moments. Furthermore, it lets gamers interact with many people worldwide and team up with them, creating an excellent collaborative space.

Also, its highly competitive environment accentuates the amusement of outlasting the competitors and claiming Chicken Dinner.

On the downside, players often encounter hackers who use unfair means to achieve victory, such as aimbots, unlimited bullets, wall-penetrating bullets, zero recoil, and X-ray vision. Moreover, several bug issues often pop up in many matches.

Another flaw is its monotonous gameplay, usually resulting from an inordinate number of bots on the battleground. The developer incorporates them to maintain a pace while initiating a new match, as beginning a new battle royale mode match requires over 100 players.

That said, one should remember that PUBG has certainly raised the bar for many mobile games and has introduced esports culture to many countries. It has encouraged mobile gamers globally to establish a career in the gaming industry.

It conducts various contests and tournaments across the globe, creating many opportunities for newcomers, which underscore its popularity and raise awareness for esports.

