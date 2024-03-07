Is there ray tracing in The Outlast Trials?

Since developer Red Barrels has shifted to Unreal Engine 4, expecting ray tracing in The Outlast Trials is not far-fetched. The graphics rendering tech has become popular since the advent of the current gaming generation, with many major and smaller-scale titles adopting it. This has further helped enhance visual immersion thanks to realistic lighting and shadow representation.

As such, games like The Outlast Trials would certainly benefit from it. This article explores if raytracing is present in The Outlast Trials and, if so, how players can use it.

Can players use ray tracing in The Outlast Trials?

Reflective surfaces are the only aspect to receive ray tracing in The Outlast Trials (Image via Red Barrels)

Yes, The Outlast Trials does feature ray tracing implementation. However, compared to many other games on the market, it seems more subtle. In other words, Red Barrels seems to have only included ray-traced reflections. These are visible on reflective surfaces, such as mirrors, or water bodies like puddles on the floor.

Other means, such as ray-traced lighting, global illumination, ambient occlusion, and shadows, seem to be absent. This is a shame since The Outlast Trials features many shadowy and dimly lit areas. Having more features could have allowed players to get more out of their mid to high-end GPUs.

Here's how to enable ray tracing in The Outlast Trials on the PC platform:

Head to Settings in the menu.

Select the Graphics tab.

Scroll down to the "Advanced" section and toggle On "Enable Ray Tracing."

This makes the Ray-Traced Reflections options available to use, and players can select between different options as per their rig's capacity, with High offering the best quality.

This is all players need to know about ray tracing in The Outlast Trials.

Which platforms is The Outlast Trials on?

The game is on most popular systems (Image via Red Barrels)

Red Barrels' newest multiplayer adventure is on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. While the last-gen console platform runs the game at 30 FPS, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S allow 60 FPS gameplay. This makes the multiplayer action fluid even in frantic moments when played with up to four players in co-op.

With PC, players can customize that aspect as they wish, depending on their hardware. The only outlier is the Nintendo Switch, as the game is nowhere to be seen on the popular handheld console. However, since older titles have made it over, gamers just might see it on the Switch in the future, or more specifically, the next-gen rumored Nintendo Switch 2.