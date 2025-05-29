Is Rematch available on console?

Rematch is the latest title by Sloclap, the developers behind Sifu and Absolver. After creating two amazing melee-combat-focused games, the studio's next title takes a sharp left turn into third-person PvP soccer territory. Instead of the usual isometric zoomed-out view, however, it is akin to third-person character action games. The title is set to release on June 19, 2025.

Players intrigued by the premise might be searching for the platforms Rematch will release on, and whether they include consoles. Yes, the title will be available on the two major home consoles.

Rematch is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

The soccer multiplayer title will be available on all current-generation home consoles and PC. Thus, here are all the platforms enlisted:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Steam or Xbox)

Editions

Rematch will be available for purchase in 3 editions. Here are their contents and prices:

Standard Edition ($29.99)

Base game

Pro Edition ($39.99)

Base game

Blazon Jewel Set

Blazon Buckler Tank Top

Blazon Pattern

Blazon Player Background and Title

1x Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket

Pro Edition bonuses (Image via Sloclap || Kepler Interactive)

Base game

Blazon Augmented Reality Cage

Blazon Jewel Set

Glitcher Trainers

Blazon Buckler Tank Top

Blazon Pattern

Blazon Cap

Blazon Player Background and Title

2x Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket

Elite Edition bonuses (Image via Sloclap || Kepler Interactive)

Pre-order bonuses

Pre-purchasing the different editions will provide you with the following additions:

Standard Edition: Early Adopter Cap

Early Adopter Cap Pro/Elite Edition: Early Adopter Cap and 72 Hours Early Access

Languages and Translations

Rematch includes many voice and text translation options to remove the linguistic barriers. Here are all the languages the game supports:

Voiceover languages:

English

Mandarin Chinese

Spanish

Brazilian Portuguese

French

Italian

German

Text translation options:

English

Mandarin Chinese

Spanish

Brazilian Portuguese

French

Italian

German

Japanese

Korean

Russian

Arabic

Simplified and Traditional Chinese

Turkish

Polish

That was all about Rematch and its platform availability.

