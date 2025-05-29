Is Rematch available on console?

By Meet Soni
Modified May 29, 2025 16:57 GMT
Is Sloclap's soccer title available on consoles? (Image via Sloclap || Kepler Interactive)

Rematch is the latest title by Sloclap, the developers behind Sifu and Absolver. After creating two amazing melee-combat-focused games, the studio's next title takes a sharp left turn into third-person PvP soccer territory. Instead of the usual isometric zoomed-out view, however, it is akin to third-person character action games. The title is set to release on June 19, 2025.

Players intrigued by the premise might be searching for the platforms Rematch will release on, and whether they include consoles. Yes, the title will be available on the two major home consoles.

Rematch is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

The soccer multiplayer title will be available on all current-generation home consoles and PC. Thus, here are all the platforms enlisted:

  • PlayStation 5
  • Xbox Series X|S
  • PC (via Steam or Xbox)

Editions

Rematch will be available for purchase in 3 editions. Here are their contents and prices:

Standard Edition ($29.99)

  • Base game

Pro Edition ($39.99)

  • Base game
  • Blazon Jewel Set
  • Blazon Buckler Tank Top
  • Blazon Pattern
  • Blazon Player Background and Title
  • 1x Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket
Pro Edition bonuses (Image via Sloclap || Kepler Interactive)
Pro Edition bonuses (Image via Sloclap || Kepler Interactive)

Elite Edition ($49.99)

  • Base game
  • Blazon Augmented Reality Cage
  • Blazon Jewel Set
  • Glitcher Trainers
  • Blazon Buckler Tank Top
  • Blazon Pattern
  • Blazon Cap
  • Blazon Player Background and Title
  • 2x Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket
Elite Edition bonuses (Image via Sloclap || Kepler Interactive)
Elite Edition bonuses (Image via Sloclap || Kepler Interactive)

Pre-order bonuses

Pre-purchasing the different editions will provide you with the following additions:

  • Standard Edition: Early Adopter Cap
  • Pro/Elite Edition: Early Adopter Cap and 72 Hours Early Access

Languages and Translations

Rematch includes many voice and text translation options to remove the linguistic barriers. Here are all the languages the game supports:

Voiceover languages:

  • English
  • Mandarin Chinese
  • Spanish
  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • French
  • Italian
  • German

Text translation options:

  • English
  • Mandarin Chinese
  • Spanish
  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • French
  • Italian
  • German
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Russian
  • Arabic
  • Simplified and Traditional Chinese
  • Turkish
  • Polish

That was all about Rematch and its platform availability.

