Is Six Days in Fallujah on Xbox and PlayStation?

Six Days in Fallujah has finally arrived on PC via Steam after years of anticipation. The release of this highly controversial title, developed by Highwire Games and published by Victure, arrives after a difficult road fraught with bankruptcies, studio changes, and various challenges. The game came out on June 22, but many console users are unsure if they will be able to play it.

Sadly, they will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the title since the game is currently only available on the PC platform. Some players who were looking forward to its release on their favorite platforms may be disappointed by this delay.

When will Xbox and PlayStation users be able to play Six Days in Fallujah?

Six Days in Fallujah will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in the second half of 2024. The developer is planning to release it on both current and next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft after the game's full release. It is currently in Early Access and is thus still in development.

The developer even added that the Early Access will go on for a little more than a year, so it can be estimated that the full release will be after July 2024.

According to a member of the Six Days in Fallujah support team, the game is already quite far along in its development for console users, and it is planned to be released for PlayStation and Xbox at the same time as its complete release. It was also mentioned that the developers who created Halo on the Xbox are key members working on this project.

Despite the game's controversial past, the creators have worked extremely hard and have achieved a significant milestone since the title's debut on Steam's for Early Access. While console players must wait their turn to enjoy the title, it will be fascinating to observe how the game progresses and establishes itself among its competition.

New first-person tactical military shooter Six Days in Fallujah recreates real-life accounts of marines, soldiers, and Iraqi civilians during the toughest urban fight battle since 1968. It caused controversy in the gaming community since it draws inspiration from actual events.

This new tactical shooter comes with interesting features such as dynamic weather, block-scale AI, and more. Stay tuned and follow Sportskeeda for more details regarding the title.

