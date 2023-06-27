World's most controversial FPS Six Days in Fallujah is now in early access: How to apply, end date, and more

Controversial first-person shooter Six Days in Fallujah is finally live in early access and available on Steam. Announced almost 18 years ago, the tactical mil-sim FPS has been embroiled in a slew of controversies since the beginning since it depicts the true story of the battle between US Marines and Iraqi soldiers in 2004. According to the developers, the game is "the toughest urban battle since 1968."

Given the it takes inspiration from real-life events, it immediately raised eyebrows in the gaming community and beyond. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to get join the early access for Six Days in Fallujah on Steam

While the game will later be available on both Xbox and PlayStation, the early access period is exclusively for players on PC. The game's early access started on June 22 and will likely last for a few months. The developers have yet to give us a specific end date. If you're looking to play the game on Steam, now is a great time to grab the game. Here's how you can buy Six Days in Fallujah on Steam:

Open your Steam launcher and head to the Store page.

Type Six Days in Fallujah, and you'll find the game.

The game is priced at $39.99 or its equivalent currency in your region.

Buy the game, and you'll be able to unlock early access.

The current state of the game only allows you to experience the first day of the battle. You can play with your friends as a co-op operation as well. Furthermore, you can also select sides and opt to lay as either a US Marine or an Iraqi soldier. The game portrays the war from both sides, and you'll be able to explore a unique narrative as you progress.

What is the story behind Six Days in Fallujah?

Developed by Highwire Games and published by Victura, the tactical shooter offers players a close look at what it's like to be a part of a war.

MoiDawg @MoiDawg Six Days in Fallujah is actually a horror game and is giving me PTSD. Six Days in Fallujah is actually a horror game and is giving me PTSD. https://t.co/oChp0c0UvE

Six Days in Fallujah's initial concept was proposed by Sgt. Garcia, who was heavily wounded during the battle in Fallujah in 2004. Almost more than 100 marines and civilians were found dead after the war came to an end. The game embraces those stories and takes you on a journey to understand the combat experience of marines on unknown soil. Garcia explains:

"Everyone has an opinion about war, but very few people have fought in one and truly understand the experience. Six Days in Fallujah will provide a window into what it feels like, the enormous responsibility every young Marine experiences as they enter combat, and the visceral terror and human cost of combat."

The game offers a new tactical experience whenever you hop on to the server. There are several exciting features, like block-scale AI or dynamic weather and lighting, that you will be able to explore as well. For more information regarding Six Days in Fallujah, follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

