5 best FPS games like Call of Duty

The Call of Duty franchise is the most popular and recognizable name in the genre of first-person shooter video games. It has set the standard for shooting games since its inception in 2003, becoming one of the most commercially successful franchises in all gaming.

Call of Duty has given fans some of the most iconic FPS titles. However, some newer installments in the series have failed to live up to expectations. With Call of Duty: Warzone, it has entered the battle royale genre, so fans of the older games will look for other titles to relive the classic Call of Duty experience.

These video games offer an exhilarating first-person shooter experience similar to Call of Duty

1) Battlefield 1

The Battlefield series has always been CoD's primary rival in the FPS genre. Both franchises provide a similar experience, exploring both World War era timelines as well as futuristic depictions of war.

Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment in the series. However, it received mixed reviews on its release, as it lacked the classic single-player campaign for which the franchise was known.

It was also criticized for its lack of features and technical issues. For fans of this franchise, 2016's Battlefield 1 remains the peak Battlefield experience on modern consoles.

Battlefield 1 takes place during the events of the First World War. The campaign allows players to experience wars through different perspectives on multiple fronts, adding to the game's authenticity.

The feel of the title and the storyline are truly reminiscent of classic Call of Duty games such as World at War and Big Red One.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows

Model: Paid

2) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a dream game for fans of more modern Call of Duty games such as Advanced Warfare and Black Ops 3. Developed by Respawn and published by EA, it is a free-to-play battle royale game with futuristic sci-fi abilities at the core of its gameplay.

The high-octane and futuristic combat in Apex Legends, as well as the superpowered perks and abilities offered by the various avatars, is reminiscent of the sci-fi-themed COD titles. Team-based game modes add further to the resemblance between the games as well.

Despite the game being purely multiplayer with no single-player campaign like Call of Duty games, it offers the same thrills and entertainment that online gameplay in the latter became famous for.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Model: Free-to-play

3) Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six franchise is an underrated classic in the genre of first-person shooters. It is a series of tactical shooters and has released titles since 1998.

With the latest entry in the series, Rainbow Six Extraction, being a disappointment, Rainbow Six Siege has maintained its spot as the premiere game in the franchise.

It is an online multiplayer tactical shooter that has made a name for itself in the esports community. The counter-terrorism emphasis resembles other games such as CS: GO, but the key gameplay mechanics and combat are reminiscent of COD multiplayer games.

Even years after its release, the title receives content updates and DLCs, and fans of classic COD multiplayer gameplay can play it to relive that experience.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Amazon Luna, Stadia

Model: Paid

4) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

CS: GO is one of the most popular multiplayer FPS games of all time. It still has a massive player base a decade after its initial release and is a staple of the esports community.

CS: GO features a terrorist versus counter-terrorist dynamic in its gameplay. The simplistic combat mechanics resemble the old Call of Duty games before the franchise introduced mechanics like jetpacks and wall-running.

Despite the simple controls, the learning curve in the title is steep, and playing to improve seems extremely rewarding.

CS: GO still receives regular patches and content updates from Valve and has an active esports and multiplayer community. Users looking to experience the good old days of COD will have no issues logging in and finding games to enjoy this all-time classic.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows, Linux, mac OS

Model: Paid

5) Wolfenstein: The New Order

Some would argue that the glory days of Call of Duty consisted of the games set in World War 2, allowing gamers to fight against the Nazis on the battlefronts. Wolfenstein: The New Order offers this same experience.

The title explores an alternate future where the Nazis won the second World War and established a new world order. This first-person shooter provides a more dystopian and violent depiction than Call of Duty, forming an engaging and immersive experience.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows

Model: Paid

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

