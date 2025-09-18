Is Skate in early access?

Skate is currently in early access. The game was officially launched on September 16, 2025, so fans of the series will know this marks the first time the series has come natively to PC, via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Fans have waited for a new entry since the third installment was released in 2010.

The game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. This article explores more about its early access release.

Is Skate free-to-play?

Yes, Skate is free-to-play. Anyone can download and play it without paying up front. There are also optional cosmetics you can purchase through the in-game store. These are purely visual, so there’s no gameplay advantage locked behind them.

Freestyling in Skate (Image via EA)

One important detail for PC players is that they can’t use a keyboard and mouse in this early access build. A controller is required. This could be a DualShock 4, DualSense, Xbox One, or Xbox Series controller. High-end options like the DualSense Edge and Xbox Elite (V1 and V2) also work well.

Developer Full Circle explained on Steam that the choice to launch the game in early access wasn’t just about testing its performance, but it was also about creating the title “in partnership” with the community. That means feedback during this period is what will shape this freestyle game at full release.

Skate early access PC specs & requirements

If you’re planning to play the game on PC during early access, you’ll need to check your system specifications. The game isn’t too demanding at the low end, but it does scale significantly for higher performance.

Soar above the city (Image via EA)

Minimum

64-bit processor and OS

Windows 10 (non-launch version, 64-bit)

Intel Core i5-6600k or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

8 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 460 (4GB)

DirectX 12

Broadband internet connection

25 GB storage

Recommended

64-bit processor and OS

Windows 10 (non-launch version, 64-bit)

Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

16 GB RAM

GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB) or Radeon RX 6600 XT (8GB)

DirectX 12

Broadband internet connection

25 GB storage

The game's early launch not only brings the series back after 15 years, but it also sets the stage for its biggest community-driven development yet.

