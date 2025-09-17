5 best skateboarding video games that you can play in 2025

While real-world skateboarding has its thrills, video games based on the sport let you pull off insane combos, explore creative parks, and enjoy performing challenging skills without having to worry about scraped knees. While the skateboarding video game scene isn’t huge in 2025, there is a strong enough lineup of titles that will keep fans entertained for hours.

From realistic simulations to fun indie twists, here are five skateboarding games worth your time.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Skateboarding video games that are worth trying in 2025

1) Skate

Let’s start with the big one. Skate is officially back, but keep in mind that it’s still in early access. That means the game is playable, but not all features are final yet. Right now, you can explore the new city of San Vansterdam, hit skateboarding spots, and test the classic Flick-It controls that make every trick feel natural.

Skate 2025 (Image via Electronic Arts)

There’s a big focus in this game on multiplayer and community-driven content, but server issues and some missing features are still being worked on. If you want to get in early and see how the series is evolving, this is the one to try.

2) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

These remakes are about pure fun. They keep everything that made the original titles great: classic stages, fast-paced arcade-style skating, and the thrill of chaining combos. However, they execute all of this with updated graphics and modern features.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (Image via Activision)

Whether you’re chasing high scores, unlocking collectibles, or just having fun pulling off insane tricks, these games are hard to put down. They’re perfect if you want nostalgia without losing that fresh, exciting gameplay.

3) Session: Skate Sim

To put it bluntly, Session: Skate Sim is not for casual players. Each joystick controls a foot, giving you a true-to-life skateboarding experience. It’s tricky at first, but once you master it, you’ll feel every movement of your skateboard.

Session: Skate Sim (Image via Nacon)

This one’s for players who love precision and realism and want to feel like they’re genuinely skating in a simulation rather than just pressing buttons.

4) Skate Story

This indie title is all about storytelling without losing the skateboarding fun. You play as a demon on a quest, skating through fantastical levels, performing tricks, and unlocking new areas.

Skate Story 2025 (Image via Devolver Digital)

The movement is smooth and satisfying, and the narrative gives purpose to your skateboarding. It’s a creative blend of story and gameplay, proving that skateboarding games can be more than just high scores and combos; they can tell a compelling story too.

5) Sword of the Sea

Finally, Sword of the Sea might not look like a traditional skateboarding game, but it nails the sense of flow. You ride a levitating sword across surreal landscapes, hitting half-pipes, performing tricks, and exploring stunning environments.

Sword of the Sea (Image via Giant Squid)

The gameplay feels slick, and despite being shorter than comparable titles, the combination of tricks and the exploration aspect in Sword of the Sea has a lasting impact. It’s beautiful, unique, and definitely worth trying.

There’s a skateboarding game for every type of player in 2025. All gamers have to do is pick a title, pull some tricks, explore the world, and most importantly, have fun.

