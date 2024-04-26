Are Skelemeus and Skelly the same in Hades 2? (playtest)

Hades 2 playtest is here, and it has given us a glimpse of what the game is going to be like. The playtest is restricted to only the first location and kills you instantly if you go past it. Although it is very restrictive, I got of a feel of the game and witnessed some of the story bits and new characters.

The similarities between the sequel and the first game cannot be denied, especially the tropes and aesthetic. Among all the familiar faces, one character instantly stole the spotlight for me, and it was the undying skeleton Schelemeus. Yes, both Schelemeus in Hades II and Skelly In Hades are the same person or skeleton.

The journey of Skelemeus to Skelly in Hades 2 explored

The proud captain Skelemeus (Image via SuperGiant)

Learning and mastering the weapons is an essential part of a game like Hades. While the best way to master a weapon is to use it in the field and familiarize yourself with its patterns and combos, you will also need a training dummy against whom you can practice all kinds of maneuvers. In Hades and Hades 2, the training dummy is an immortal sentient skeleton.

This skeleton was named Skelly in the first game. He was a cackling, bony man who was much wiser than he appeared. Making a bond with him rewarded the player with one of the strongest trinkets in the game.

It wasn't long until Skelly became the fan favorite, however, many still wondered what his real identity was. Some speculations claimed that Skelly was none other than the famed captain and mastermind, Troy, Odysseus. However, the developers denied this, and with Hades 2, it has officially been proven false because Odysseus is an NPC in the game (and not a sentient bone man).

If you completed the bond with Skelly in the first game, then you may have already learned of Skelly's real identity. But if you didn’t get that far, then here it is. Before arriving at the Underworld, Skelly was a captain whose name wasn’t Odysseus but Skelemeus. He was a brave soul who had conquered the seven seas and countless perils.

After his death, the dead ferryman Charon hired his services. He was appointed as the personal training dummy and caretaker of Prince Zagreus. However, after the rise of Chronos and the fall of Hades and his family, Skelemeus escapes and lends his services to the new hope, Melinoe in this game.

That concludes everything you need to know about Skelemeus and Skelly.