Is Skull and Bones coming to PS4?

Skull and Bones is set to launch on select platforms in the current generation. Ubisoft has been a major backer of the PS4, which is a massive success even 10 years after its release. Assassin's Creed Mirage, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 6, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown are just a few of the excellent games that the studio has dropped on the platform.

It is no wonder that Ubisoft's fans are curious about which of its next titles will be available on the PlayStation console.

Skull and Bones is not launching on the PlayStation 4

Ubisoft has confirmed that Skull and Bones will not launch on the PlayStation 4. The game will only be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Why won't the PlayStation 4 get the title? Well, that's because the PlayStation console of the next generation, which offers significantly better performance and visuals, is already available, and the title is meant for current-gen consoles.

Based on the most recent version of Ubisoft's Anvil Engine, the developer's upcoming pirate simulator offers a large and rich open world. Since this title is dedicated to current-generation platforms, the PlayStation 4's older AMD "Jaguar" processor might not be able to keep up.

While enthusiasts appreciate the PlayStation 4, the machine is nearing the end of its productive lifespan. Although the next-generation system is unquestionably several generations more powerful than the previous PlayStation, it is unclear if it will be able to meet the technological demands of the next-gen games.

Are there any PlayStation 4 games that are similar to Skull and Bones?

PlayStation 4 users may want to consider these substitutes for Skull and Bones:

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - The action-adventure game is based on a fictitious account of actual events that happened in the Caribbean in the 18th century, during the Golden Age of Piracy. As the infamous Welsh pirate Edward, players can run, jump, climb, explore, and engage in combat.

The action-adventure game is based on a fictitious account of actual events that happened in the Caribbean in the 18th century, during the Golden Age of Piracy. As the infamous Welsh pirate Edward, players can run, jump, climb, explore, and engage in combat. GreedFall - GreedFall is a role-playing game with a colonization theme that has difficult fighting and a complex story. As the nobility De Sardet, players will take over the isolated island of Teer Fradee. However, they also have to cope with indigenous and other fighting tribes.

Skull and Bones will make its official debut on February 16, 2024.