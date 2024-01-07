Skull and Bones is finally set to come out in 2024 after more than a decade in development. The game began its journey as a DLC for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, but it was not until 2017 that Ubisoft decided to turn it into a stand-alone title. Since then, we have seen the game enter development hell and be delayed six times.

Many thought this title would never see the light of day. However, Skull and Bones is now barely a month away. To keep yourself occupied until you can set out on your own pirate adventure, here are five of the best MMO games for you to play.

5 best MMO games to play while waiting for Skull and Bones

1) The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online. (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMO that caters to those who like to grind quests and reap rewards. Its enormous open-world map is littered with quests and a plethora of activities. The continent of Tamriel is one of the best settings for an MMO game and never fails to look beautiful.

The game offers seven powerful classes for you to choose from, which makes for enough options to fit just about any play style. You can fight with the dead by being a Necromancer, obliterate your enemies as a Wizard, or harness the sun's power as a Templar. The possibilities, just like the fun, are endless in The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the best MMO games out there and is an excellent entry point for those who are new to the genre. Pick this up if you want to get acquainted with MMOs before Skull and Bones comes out.

2) Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV. (Image via Steam)

Final Fantasy XIV is a critically acclaimed MMO. It is kind to its new players and has a ton of content, along with an amazing soundtrack. What's best about this game is not only its content but also the community it has built. Everyone is helpful to one another, and grieving is mostly non-existent.

Moreover, the game has a beautiful story that is well done for an MMO. While most games in the genre fail to deliver a strong story, Final Fantasy XIV achieves the same with style. Overall, it is an excellent Final Fantasy game and an even better MMO. This game is worth your time if you're waiting for the release of Skull and Bones.

3) World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft. (Image via Blizzard)

World of Warcraft is widely considered by many to be the best MMO of all time and has one the biggest player bases for an online game. The world of Azeroth is huge and constantly offers something new to discover. 20 years after its release, World of Warcraft is still regularly updated with new features and content.

You can begin your conquest of Azeroth by choosing from one of 13 different classes. You can be in the thick of it all as a Warrior, be a magic-wielding menace as a mage, or choose to be a bare-knuckle brawler as a monk. The game offers plenty of choices to the players, and they must think hard before they decide on a class since it can't be changed later.

Fun raids, amazing player classes, and action-packed combat make World of Warcraft very easy to recommend. If you want a taste of the MMO genre before Skull and Bones arrives, then this is the game to play.

4) Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2. (Image via NCSOFT)

Guild Wars 2 is perhaps the best free-to-play MMORPG. The game's highlights sim some excellent fast-paced combat, along with deep character customization, both of which are highly rated by the community. Its world is mesmerizing and has a ton of stuff to do.

Apart from the free content, you can also buy DLCs, which are excellent additions to the story. Although not as well done as Final Fantasy XIV, the story can still hold its own. Guild Wars 2 is beginner-friendly and an excellent entry point for those looking to dip their toes into the water.

5) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves. (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Much like Skull and Bones offers to do, Sea of Thieves takes you on a pirate adventure across the seas. The game sends you across the ocean while singing shanties, looting treasure, and crossing swords with other pirates, and you would not have it any other way. You can shoot cannonballs as you come across other pirates, or you can choose to sneak onto their ship and take all their treasure for yourself.

Sea of Thieves is the best pirate game to date and continues to improve with time. This is the perfect game for those of you who can't wait for Skull and Bones and need to scratch the itch for a pirate adventure immediately.