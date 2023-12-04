Is World of Warcraft still popular?

World of Warcraft is Blizzard’s very own MMORPG. Although the developer has come up with more live-service titles like the Diablo franchise, it’s not as iconic as the former. The title has been around for close to 20 years now and has amassed a huge player base. It’s widely popular for its diverse classes, and the sheer number of customization options that it has to offer.

Unlike many other live-service titles, World of Warcraft has been receiving a steady stream of updates. Despite following a subscription-based model, the game sees more than two million subscribers logging in on a monthly basis according to MMO Populations.

Overall, the game has been seeing an influx of new players. Given its popularity, many usually wonder when World of Warcraft first released.

When did World of Warcraft release?

World of Warcraft was first announced in 2001 as the sequel to Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne. It was later released on November 23, 2004, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Warcraft franchise. Many studios and their developers have been inspired by this title since then, and have followed its core philosophies in their games.

World of Warcraft is currently the most popular MMO, having surpassed other games like Path of Exile, Old School RuneScape, and Final Fantasy 14. Its total player count is significantly higher than that of other titles in the genre, even two decades after its initial release, which makes this a momentous feat. It also has an equally popular Classic version.

In this title, you can explore the world of Azeroth and create your unique custom characters. You can complete quests to unearth the secrets of this world, defend it against evil, and interact with other players to participate in group activities. Due to its popularity, each facet of the gameplay is brimming with life as new fans discover them for the first time in their playthroughs.

There are 16 races in total, eight for each of the factions. Here are all the races and factions in the title:

Alliance

Human

Dwarf

Night Elf

Gnome

Draenei

Worgen

Pandaren

Dracthyr

Horde

Orc

Undead

Tauren

Troll

Blood

Elf

Goblin

Pandaren

Dracthyr

Players can choose from 13 classes in the game, each with unique specializations for tanking, healing, or inflicting damage. These are the following:

Warrior

Paladin

Hunter

Rogue

Priest

Shaman

Mage

Warlock

Monk

Druid

Demon Hunter

Death Knight

Evoker

Each new expansion introduces additional races and classes, offering endless customizability and numerous unique armor sets and powers to bolster specific playstyles.

The following are all of the game's expansions:

The Burning Crusade

Wrath of the Lich King

Cataclysm

Mists of Pandaria

Warlords of Draenor

Legion

Battle for Azeroth

Shadowlands

Dragonflight

Three upcoming expansions of the game have been announced by the developer, and they are The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan. The War Within will launch in 2024 after the final patches of the ongoing Dragonflight expansion.

You can also now experience the original version of the game by playing World of Warcraft Classic, which includes the first two expansions. It allows new players to relive the title in its release order without the complexity and overwhelming nature of the current state.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is the latest release, popularly dubbed as Classic Plus. It's essentially a twist on the Classic version with new systems, revamped bosses, and many more changes that players have yet to discover.