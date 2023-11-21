World of Warcraft Classic's Season of Discovery to add highly-requested new feature

World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery is an incredibly exciting update for Blizzard’s hit MMORPG. Fans around the world are looking forward to trying out this new version of WoW Classic, especially with the ability to play classes in ways they never have before.

While many of the secrets about the upcoming servers are still very much unknown, there is one feature that one of the Blizzard developers have revealed that has a great deal of promise. It’s a feature built around PvP that should have been on the retail servers, back when there were dedicated PvP servers.

After World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery launches, the developers are going to keep their eyes on how the servers progress, in order to make the game be a fun and balanced experience, regardless of faction.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery to receive important server feature

Expand Tweet

In a recent Blue Post on the World of Warcraft Classic forums, Tom “Fwoibles,” Senior Producer on the World of Warcraft Server and Live Ops team, spoke to the fans about the upcoming Season of Discovery. He spoke briefly about how they used new technology to make sure that, despite only having two servers, the WoW Classic Hardcore servers don’t feel crowded or impossible to play on.

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is going to have a large PvP zone outside of Blackfathom Deeps, and of course, there’s a fear of imbalance. The old days of PvP servers in WoW were often 70/30 for either Horde or Alliance, and it could stop being fun quickly. As someone who played in the days where Darkspear and Bloodscalp were both dominated by one side or another, it isn’t fun to think about.

For the Season of Discovery PvP realms, a feature is going to be turned on by the World of Warcraft developers. The servers are designed to keep PvP balanced and fair. If one faction or another has too much power/too many people, the odds are good that players will be locked out of creating a character of that faction for a limited time, no matter what class someone plays.

This is to make the WoW Classic experience a fun one. When it comes to PvE servers, it won’t matter, they won’t be monitoring those. However, the goal of the PvP servers is to be challenging, without either the Horde or Alliance not completely taking over the server. It’s a feature that the players have been asking for, and Blizzard's developers are going to make sure that it happens.

World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery will launch on November 30, 2023, and will bring a wealth of new ways to approach the game. We’ve highlighted what has been revealed so far.