WoW Classic Hardcore tier list - All classes in the new game mode, ranked

WoW Classic Hardcore arrives today, and a sad fact is that not all classes are created equal. When it came to the early days of Blizzard’s MMO, some classes simply had it easier than others. Whether it came down to free mounts, teleport spells, or tons of escape tools, no two playstyles really felt the same. However, I’m not looking at just damage when it comes to this tier list. It’s a combination of several factors that determined where I put these on the list.

I looked at the classes ability to do damage, overall utility, and most importantly, escape tools. Movement tech is important in a hardcore game. If you don’t have a few ways to flee from a perilous situation, your adventure’s going to be over before it begins. Here are the best WoW Classic Hardcore classes going into the mode’s launch.

Tier list for WoW Classic Hardcore’s classes

S-Tier

Mage

Paladin

Rogue

Few classes are safer than a Paladin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

On my best-classes-to-level-as list, Rogue did not make the top five, and I stand by that. I don’t think it’s fun to play in WoW Classic Hardcore because I don’t really PVP much. However, let’s be honest - they might have more escape and stun tools than any class in the game. They can stun, slow, disappear - if you want to get away, they can do it.

Paladins hit the top tier thanks to their healing abilities, plate mail, and reliability. They may not hit hard, but they’re so safe to play as. It doesn’t hurt that they get a free mount simply for completing a quest.

Mages in World of Warcraft have almost always been fun, but in WoW Classic Hardcore, they can safely powerlevel all on their own. They are 100% self-sufficient and don’t need other players. Polymorph, teleport, portal, blink, slow fall - they always have an exit route.

A-Tier

Hunter

Druid

Warlock

While you spend a lot of gold on ammo, Hunters are still quite safe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hunters are incredibly close to S-Tier on this WoW Classic Hardcore, and so are Druids, if I can be honest. I was torn on the placement of both classes. Hunters get by in A-Tier thanks to their ability to feign death, and the fact that they have an ally to constantly fight for them. You avoid so much damage simply by being a Hunter.

Druids, on the other hand, have a built-in increased movement speed, instant-cast heals, and they can tank. Druids can do anything in the game, and they do it pretty well too. Sure they can’t battle-res anymore, but that would be lame for WoW Classic Hardcore.

Warlocks are just slightly weaker mages, to be honest. They can summon allies to dungeons, have solid DoTs, and also have a permanent tank they can keep around. Unlike mages, they don’t have to wait forever, and Voidwalkers tank better than Water Elementals.

B-Tier

Priest

Shaman

Sure, Priests can heal in WoW Classic Hardcore and are among the best healers in the game. When you get to the endgame, you’re one of the most popular classes without a doubt. Their leveling experience is frightfully slow, and they lack serious escape skills, other than perhaps a fear. It’s a labor of love, being a Priest.

Shaman are only really great when you’re playing with friends, to be honest. Everyone loves the free buffs Totems provide in WoW Classic Hardcore. They deal pretty good damage and have solid heals, but they can be easily overwhelmed.

C-Tier

Warrior

Sorry friends, but I agree with the community - Warriors are just the worst. They deal amazing damage, and are the best tanks for WoW Classic Hardcore, hands down. It’s the most skill-based class in the game, due to how much knowledge you need of how much damage you can safely tank.

If you don't build rage, you won’t able to use your abilities. It’s also very gear dependant, so you also need to get lucky drops. If you aren’t landing hits and being pounded, you’re in for a bad time.

WoW Classic Hardcore begins today, August 24, 2023. We have some tips for you if you want to get started leveling as well. While all classes aren’t as strong as the rest, you can hit level 60 as anyone with enough skill and patience.