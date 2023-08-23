5 best classes to level as in WoW Classic Hardcore

All the classes in WoW Classic Hardcore can make their way to level 60, but not all picks are equal to one another. Some classes are simply better than others, and while not everyone may agree, these are the options I feel would be the best choices. While I won’t be going over builds, I’ll offer some thoughts on what makes each of these picks great, regardless of what build or loadout you go with in Classic World of Warcraft.

After all, WoW Classic Hardcore launches on August 24, 2023, so you don’t have long to get ready. Players have been on the PTR for weeks now, preparing and seeing what works for them, but this is my list of what the best classes to choose will be.

Five best classes to pick in WoW Classic Hardcore

5) Druid

Is it a shock to see Druids on the list of best WoW Classic Hardcore classes? Of course not. Druids are one of the classes losing something that made them special, but they still have a wide assortment of great features to look forward to. Druids lose their ability to resurrect - what made them special was a mid-battle resurrection. That’s gone, now.

They can still tank, stealth, cast magic, and have a wealth of useful Heals over Time. Druids don’t have to wait for their spells to be cast. On top of that, Cat Form is faster than walking by about 30%, so you can get away from danger in a pinch. They’ve been pretty popular in my exploration of the PTR.

4) Paladin

Paladin are slow, but incredible. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Some people say that Paladins are among the worst classes, but I don’t agree. Sure, they’re slower to get around and deal damage than other WoW Classic Hardcore classes. However, they can wear mail/plate, have heals, and have useful mid-battle attack procs - when they trigger, anyway.

On top of that, they get a free mount, just for completing a quest! That’s a ton of gold value, right off the bat. Sure, you have to play Alliance - but if that’s not a big deal. Grab a Hammer and start leveling up.

3) Hunter

Hunters are both easy and fun - they just cost a lot of gold. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you hit level 10 as a Hunter in WoW Classic Hardcore, it’s an easy street for the rest of the game. However, Hunters are expensive. You have to purchase an ammo bag, and bullets/arrows for the rest of the game.

That’s why you take skinning or something and make money as you travel. You can make macros to simplify your combat and laugh as your tanky/DPS-favored pet smashes your enemies.

You can wear almost anything and be successful as a Hunter. You don’t have to work hard to defeat enemies, since you always have a powerful pet to help you. Plus, you get Feign Death at 30, to try and avoid powerful enemies killing you.

2) Warlock

While you lose Resurrection, you still maintain a powerful cadre of demons and magic. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Warlock is a WoW Classic Hardcore class that some may have mixed feelings about. After all, their big deal was the fact that they could resurrect people with the Soulstone, which is now gone in Hardcore. They may not hit as hard as an Elemental Shaman or Fire Mage, but that doesn’t keep them out of the running.

This class also gets a free mount and also receives a free tank in the Voidwalker. They, like Hunters, can let their pet take hits, while they dish out damage. They have plenty of debuffs/DOTs to use, and again - a free mount. Their damage is just a different flavor from mages.

1) Mage

Mages are the most self-sufficient class in WoW. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I feel like Mage is honestly the best class for WoW Classic Hardcore, period. They can portal/teleport to other capital cities, can make food/drink for themselves whenever they want, and have decent buffs in their Mage Armor spells. On top of that, they do great damage and can escape combat with Blink/Feather Fall.

A Mage doesn’t need any other player to be useful. They can, with enough skill and knowledge, AOE farm their way to victory as well. They don’t have to take it slow if they don’t want to. No matter where you need to be, a mage can get there easily, and defeat foes safely. They’re the top-tier Hardcore class without question.

WoW Classic Hardcore begins on August 24, 2023, and from then on, it’s a race to see who gets to level 60 and who rots in the ground. It’s a more challenging way to play the game, and you can learn more about the fan-made version here.