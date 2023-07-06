5 tips for surviving WoW Classic Hardcore mode

WoW Classic’s Hardcore mode is confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment. In a recent announcement, they allowed players to test the game on the PTR, hunting for bugs and checking the gameplay. There could be changes and adjustments made ahead of the inevitable launch of this challenging gameplay option. With that in mind, we’ve been playing it here at Sportskeeda to provide you with a headstart.

While these tips won't ensure your success, they will put you on the right path. The Hardcore mode for WoW Classic is certainly a test of a player’s skills. If you haven’t played Classic Warcraft in a while, you could be taken by surprise by some of the dangers.

Here’s what you need to know about this upcoming gameplay mode.

Tips to survive WoW Classic Hardcore mode

5) Watch out for Griefing/Griefers

One thing that you can expect is that WoW Classic is going to have some toxic players. This is especially true in the Hardcore mode. Since this version of the gameplay mode is supposed to stop players from kiting foes into weaker areas, there will be new ways to grief.

Players are likely going to do things like name themselves something similar to an enemy NPC or quest mob. The idea is that they will trick you into fighting them so you die early in your hardcore run. Thankfully, WoW Classic will warn you that the target is flagged for PVP - but keep an eye out just in case.

4) Install useful addons

Leatrix Maps/Plus/Sounds

Target Health

Weak Auras

What's Training

DBM

CodexLite

Some of these addons may have bugs or issues on the WoW Classic Hardcore PTR, but many are still useful nonetheless. You might have to type “/console scriptErrors 0” in your chat bar to eliminate your addon errors. Then just use “/reload” to reload your UI so you can play peacefully again.

The above list isn’t exhaustive, but those are the addons I run in my personal WoW Classic runs. There are plenty of useful options out there, with these offering me quest advice, accurate health of my targets, and much more.

Use whatever is most comfortable for you, but remember, you have access to addons. You can also see what setups major streamers are using, which could inspire your runs.

3) Avoid Caves and Mines when possible

You’re going to occasionally get quests that lead you into caves and mines across Azeroth. However, I’d warn you against those unless you’re pretty powerful/confident.

These areas tend to have higher respawn rates. They could be at a higher level than you’re ready to tackle in World of Warcraft. While you're leaving an area, there is a very good chance that you'll5-6 enemies’ll chase you.

Of course, the Human starting area is fine since those enemies aren’t a threat. Keep it in mind for the future, though.

2) Keep an Eye Out for Patrols/Elites

Most zones in WoW Classic will have patrols that you need to keep a watch out for. As hardcore mode means one death is the end of your run, you don’t want to fight those groups of enemies.

You also have areas that feature Elites that can and will stomp your character into dust. A good point of reference is Silverpine Forests’ Son of Arugal. A 20-25 Elite roams the woods, looking for characters to slaughter.

Be advised of these things, and don’t be afraid to research an area before going into it during a hardcore run.

1) Take things slow

Perhaps this is the best advice for this WoW Classic mode. There’s no need to rush all the way to level 60 - level 30 on the PTR. Don’t be upset if all you’re doing are green-conned quests. Don’t be afraid to group up or find a guild if you want.

WoW Classic Hardcore is certainly the most challenging way to play the game, so don’t rush around into areas before you’re ready. Even some of the first areas of the game have higher-level foes you might want to slow down for. For example, the Troll/Orc starting area will have you out on a series of islands.

Some Tigers and Raptors found there could easily be a few levels higher than you and could out-damage you. Then, if you try to run, they’ll stagger you, slowing you down. Hardcore is fun, but take the time to enjoy the challenge.

There is currently no release date known for WoW Classic Hardcore. As of right now, you can join the PTR, test it for yourself, and leave feedback for the devs to consider.

Poll : 0 votes