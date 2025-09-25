Is Slime Rancher 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Slime Rancher 2 is finally available via its full 1.0 launch. Players who have seen the evolution over the course of the several years it has spent in Early Access are familiar with the nitty-gritty of this first-person action-adventure game. However, newcomers who are hesitant to dive in and expecting to check it out at no additional cost will be disappointed as Slime Rancher 2 is not on Xbox Game Pass.

Here's everything to know about Slime Rancher 2 on Xbox Game Pass. Read on for full details.

Why is Slime Rancher 2 not on Xbox Game Pass?

Fans can capture new Slimes for Plort farming in this expanded entry (Image via Monomi Park)

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's game subscription catalog, which boasts a rich collection of first-party Xbox and third-party releases that players can enjoy. As of its final 1.0 launch, Slime Rancher 2 is not on Xbox Game Pass, contrasting with many indies that have gotten Day One Game Pass launches.

Interestingly, Slime Rancher 2 was indeed on Xbox Game Pass during its Early Access phase about a year ago. However, most third-party arrivals in the catalog are only available for a period of time before they leave and make way for new additions. As such, the title has not returned to Game Pass yet.

Assuming it does arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the future, it may not be anytime soon. Thus, the only way for players to delve into its vibrant world is to buy it on the platforms it is available on.

What platforms is Slime Rancher 2 on?

Whether players are returning from the original game or are newcomers to the franchise, this latest entry is available on most modern platforms. Fans can grab it on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Monomi Park has chosen to focus on current-gen systems and not the last-gen, so Nintendo Switch has been omitted.

There is no word on a Nintendo Switch 2 version; however, it could be possible in the future. In the meantime, fans of Nintendo's latest hybrid console can enjoy the original Slime Rancher that launched for Nintendo Switch via backwards compatibility.

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

