Is Slime Rancher 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Slime Rancher 2 is finally available via its full 1.0 launch. Players who have seen the evolution over the course of the several years it has spent in Early Access are familiar with the nitty-gritty of this first-person action-adventure game. However, newcomers who are hesitant to dive in and expecting to check it out at no additional cost will be disappointed as Slime Rancher 2 is not on Xbox Game Pass.
Here's everything to know about Slime Rancher 2 on Xbox Game Pass. Read on for full details.
Why is Slime Rancher 2 not on Xbox Game Pass?
Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's game subscription catalog, which boasts a rich collection of first-party Xbox and third-party releases that players can enjoy. As of its final 1.0 launch, Slime Rancher 2 is not on Xbox Game Pass, contrasting with many indies that have gotten Day One Game Pass launches.
Interestingly, Slime Rancher 2 was indeed on Xbox Game Pass during its Early Access phase about a year ago. However, most third-party arrivals in the catalog are only available for a period of time before they leave and make way for new additions. As such, the title has not returned to Game Pass yet.
Assuming it does arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the future, it may not be anytime soon. Thus, the only way for players to delve into its vibrant world is to buy it on the platforms it is available on.
What platforms is Slime Rancher 2 on?
Whether players are returning from the original game or are newcomers to the franchise, this latest entry is available on most modern platforms. Fans can grab it on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Monomi Park has chosen to focus on current-gen systems and not the last-gen, so Nintendo Switch has been omitted.
There is no word on a Nintendo Switch 2 version; however, it could be possible in the future. In the meantime, fans of Nintendo's latest hybrid console can enjoy the original Slime Rancher that launched for Nintendo Switch via backwards compatibility.
