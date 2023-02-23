Is the Splatoon 3 DLC Expansion Pass Wave 1, Inkopolis, worth buying?

The Splatoon 3 expansion pass is finally set to get a new amount of content with the release of wave 1 items, which are set to appear on the last day of February. There are some exciting offerings that players will get to enjoy once all the content goes live.

Nintendo has already announced the upcoming content with the first batch. This will give buyers an idea of what they will get for the additional amount they must pay. It’s worth noting that the additional contents can’t be bought separately, and the expansion pass is the only possible way for players to expand their experience.

This raises a big question about the overall worth of the additional content, which comes at a price. There’s also no alternative for players to get wave 1 and wave 2 separately; the only option is the bundle.

Splatoon 3 expansion pass could have been better structured by Nintendo to make it more attractive

Splatoon 3 will get two additional content, but not much is known about Side Order. This will be released as Wave 2 content, but very little is known so far by the players. Nintendo has kept things tight, and it’s assumed that Wave 2 will be the story-based expansion.

Splatoon ENG @SplatoonEng The first downloadable content for the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, "Inkopolis", will be released on February 28th!

The Wave 1 expansion seems much more lukewarm, especially for $24.99. This could vary based on a player's region, but it’s certainly a steep price. As part of the Wave 1 expansion, players will return to Inkopolis, which first appeared in Splatoon 1.

Splatoon 3 players can access the town center once the DLC gets released. It also brings a host of new characters they can interact with and new skins on top of the existing ones. But there’s no new story expansion of the first wave, which has disappointed certain players.

Is the Splatoon 3 Season Pass worth it?

If somebody considers the price for Wave 1 content, it will seem very expensive. Inkopolis is a favorite of the Splatoon community, and getting it in the latest release is a certain bonus. It could also see the possible return of some of the favorite characters from the first part.

However, this would have been worth more had the price been around $4.99. After all, there is no story-based content, and Wave 1 is essentially a reskin. Unfortunately, there’s no way to purchase the two contents separately, so Splatoon 3 players have their hands locked.

If Nintendo had revealed more about the Wave 2 Side Order, the expansion pass would have looked more promising. Given Splatoon 3’s excellent launch, players will love to increase their experience with the current game. However, the Inkopolis content doesn’t offer much in this regard.

The expansion pass is still worth it if someone is determined to play every content possible. However, it will mean relying on the words of Nintendo for now until more about Second Order is shown. However, it’s worth skipping the purchase if a Splatoon 3 player is unsure of the future content and is not attracted to Inkopolis.

