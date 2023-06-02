Is Street Fighter 6 ultimate edition worth it?

Street Fighter 6 is arguably the biggest fighting game release so far in 2023, and the Ultimate Edition is the most comprehensive experience you can possibly get. Once again, Capcom has opted for a multi-platform release, and you can play the game on both PCs and consoles (PlayStation and Xbox). The developers have released different game editions to make matters even more interesting. While you can always opt for the standard version and be satisfied with the base game, there may be additional DLCs that capture your attention.

Capcom has already provided a roadmap for new content, which will be added post-launch. While some will be free, others need to be unlocked with real-life money. However, you can be ready for it when it comes out by getting the Ultimate Edition. But how much value will you get for the extra amount you spend? Let's find out.

There's only one winner between the Street Fighter 6 Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition

Players who opt for the Ultimate Edition will have access to all the content, features, and characters available in Street Fighter 6 at launch. Furthermore, the Ultimate Edition also includes any future premium additions that have already been announced.

Here's the content you'll find in the most expensive edition:

Full Game

Year 1 Ultimate Pass

4 additional characters (Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, Akuma)

4 additional characters' colors: Outfit 1 Colors 3-10

4 additional characters' costume: Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10)

4 additional characters' costume: Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10)

2 additional stages

Purchase Bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets

The Ultimate Edition costs a whopping $104.99, significantly more than the base version of the game. The Standard Edition will cost you $59.99 only, and the Deluxe is in the middle at $84.99. However, the additional amount gets you the Ultimate Pass.

This pass includes four new characters that will be added after Street Fighter 6's release. The pass includes unique costumes, additional stages, and many Drive Tickets. If you purchase the Ultimate Pass separately, you must pay $49.99.

The primary value of the Ultimate Edition depends on the experience you want. If you want to enjoy the base game, the Standard Edition is the one you should opt for. You will still enjoy all the new and exciting content at a reasonable price.

However, the costliest edition is worth it if you want to spend a long time with the game. With four new characters, you'll enjoy an expanded roster across the game's different modes. You'll also save a small amount over opting for the Ultimate Pass separately in Street Fighter 6.

