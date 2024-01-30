Is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League multiplayer? All game modes explored

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League multiplayer has been a subject of question ever since the upcoming action game was revealed to be live service by publisher WB Games. Thus far, we have had plenty of footage showcasing the action featuring the four distinct anti-heroes. As such, the answer to that question is a bit more nuanced than players might assume at first.

Let's dive into what we know about Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League multiplayer thus far and arrive at a conclusion. We will also look at the various modes revealed for the game thus far.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League multiplayer and game modes explored

Players can tackle a new DC Comics story together with friends (Image via WB Games)

In a nutshell, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League multiplayer is a thing, but not in the actual sense that competitive games like League of Legends or Counter-Strike 2 are. Instead, it features co-op play for up to four players to fight Brainiac's forces together. Each can take on the role of the four unique anti-heroes: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

It should be noted that there is only an online co-op element and no local co-op. With that said, it is not a co-op-exclusive game. Players can choose to go solo instead if they want to tackle the mindjacked Justice League by themselves. In this scenario, they will be able to switch between the cast any time outside of combat, letting them experience how each anti-hero plays - though this can be done in co-op as well.

How to play co-op in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Teamwork is dreamwork (Image via WB Games)

To unlock co-op, players must first play through the intro segment of the game, which can take between 30 to 60 minutes. Players will essentially be given control of each anti-hero throughout this duration. After this, co-op becomes available once they reach Metropolis and encounter the scene with The Flash and Green Lantern.

Once an onscreen prompt gives the green light for co-op, fans can dive into Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League multiplayer immediately. To invite friends, players must follow this procedure:

Open the Pause menu and highlight an open character slot

Invite a friend by selecting the prompted button. Alternately, using the overlay invite for the platform of choice, like Steam, is also an option

Furthermore, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League multiplayer co-op is jump-in, meaning players can join the host when they want. Furthermore, players can alter their sessions between Friends or Public, the latter lets random gamers searching for a session get in on the action.

Finally, co-op progression is a thing. In other words, fans joining a friend who is further ahead in the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League story can skip progress leading up to that point in their own save file after progressing with them. This saves them time and effort, and since this is a live service game, player time is an important currency as well.

Last but not least, there is both cross-play and cross-progression in the game. With the former, players on any system can play with friends on other platforms, like PC and PS5. Meanwhile, the latter allows progression to be carried over between copies of the game across different platforms so players can continue where they left off.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League launches on February 2, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.