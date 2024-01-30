All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable characters explained

The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable characters bring a thrilling and diverse set of skills to the battlefield. This action-packed game is set a few years after the conclusion of Arkham Knight. However, the character cast is completely different from what one might expect from a game set in the Arkhamverse.

You play as Task Force X, filled with members of the Suicide Squad, as you go on a superhero hunt in the city of Metropolis. Here are all the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable characters explained.

The game features four playable characters, which you can use to play solo and co-op. Here are all the playable characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Harley Quinn

King Shark

Deadshot

Captain Boomerang

These characters have always been villains in the DCEU. Seeing how Rocksteady Studios weaves their humanity into the narrative will be interesting, as the villains have now taken up the task of hunting down the bad guys, who are all, ironically, members of the Justice League. Let's take a closer look at these iconic characters.

1) Harley Quinn

One Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable character is Harley Quinn (Image via YouTube/PlayStation)

The first Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable character is Harley Quinn. Her performance and presentation in this game look completely different than in the Arkham games. The Joker's death has taken a toll on Harley, and this is portrayed in her anti-hero shenanigans.

From a gameplay perspective, Harley is one of the most enjoyable characters within the whole crew. Equipped with Batman's grappling hook, she can zip across the skies, making traversal a lot of fun. Moreover, her weapons of choice are miniguns, submachine guns, and pistols, all of which seem appropriate for Harley's character and fun to use.

Harley excels at close-range combat, and some of the pistols in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pack a punch. When you pair this with her arsenal of grenades and excellent maneuverability, she becomes perhaps the best character for close-range encounters and crowd control.

2) King Shark

King Shark in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via YouTube/ DC)

King Shark is very different from how he has been portrayed in the DC universe. Gone are the days when this colossal creature was remembered as a goofy villain. As far as the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable characters go, he's one of the toughest on the team. Having Samoe Joe voice King Shark was an excellent choice and did wonders for the character.

He has weapons like assault rifles, shotguns, and heavy weapons, some of the strongest and most enjoyable choices in the game. For melee attacks, King Shark can pull out a plethora of blades, including dual combat knives, cleavers, and sickles. Considering he's a shark, he can also use his teeth.

Wielding a mini gun almost like it's a toy, King Shark acts like a tank. He's excellent at crowd control and is a ton of fun to travel around with. This one might just be the best of all the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable characters.

3) Deadshot

Deadshot (Image via YouTube/DC)

This former military sniper never misses the mark when using a gun. His incredible accuracy is on full display within his arsenal; he can proficiently use sniper rifles, assault rifles, and pistols. For close attacks, he uses his signature wrist cannons, which means he can use melee attacks from a much longer range.

Traversal is an absolute joy with Deadshot, thanks to his jetpack, bringing a lot of maneuverability to the table, and you can easily click heads while zipping around the skies of Metropolis. Of all Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable characters, no one's better than Deadshot at long- to mid-range encounters.

4) Captain Boomerang

Captain Boomerang is one of the last Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable characters (Image via YouTube/DC)

Armed with deadly Boomerangs and even deadlier one-liners, Captain Boomerang is a joy to play. This character has made a career out of his proficiency with this tool.

But this is not the only weapon in his arsenal; out of all Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable characters, no one is more proficient at using shotguns than Captain Boomerang. He's also good with SMGs and sniper rifles.

For close-range and melee combat, Captain Boomerang can easily use boomerang to deliver devastating attacks to his enemies. The combination of a speed force gauntlet with his special abilities allows him to do a chunk of damage to multiple enemies at once, or you can do a colossal amount of damage to just one foe, making this character an excellent choice for boss fights.

This concludes all Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable characters.

