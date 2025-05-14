Is The Herta worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.3?

When the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 debuts, players will get access to The Herta’s first rerun banner. While some players might be surprised that they are getting her banner this early, those who missed her in HSR version 3.0 will now get a second chance. Now, with the Fate collab set to arrive soon, players might wonder if pulling for The Herta is worth the Stellar Jades in version 3.3.

If you have characters like Jade or Anaxa and want to conquer every end-game activity, then you should get The Herta in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. This article will explain why you should do so.

Exploring The Herta’s Herta’s pull value and why you should get her in Honkai Star Rail 3.3

Trending

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

As most players already know, The Herta follows the Erudition Path, and this will not change when Honkai Star Rail 3.3 releases. Besides that, she primarily excels in dealing massive chunks of AoE damage. Owing to how her abilities are curated, this Genius Society member will be able to perform to her fullest when paired with one or two characters from the same Path.

Hence, The Herta usually gets paired with one Erudition unit, along with a buffer and a healer. Since there is a significant number of characters treading on the said Path, players will have a vast catalog to choose from.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 has various end-game activities with multiple waves of enemies. Trailblazers must make quick work of these enemies for the best possible outcome. The Herta can shine in such situations with her ability to deal an absurd amount of AoE damage, defeating most low-tier enemies in an instant.

Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

Erudition characters like Anaxa or Jade can boost the Genius Society member’s fighting prowess by a substantial amount. Anaxa can easily regenerate a decent amount of Energy every turn for The Herta, while Jade’s Follow-Up Attacks deal a significant amount of damage to all adversaries.

As The Herta’s synergy with these two 5-stars is unmatched, we recommend getting this rerun unit only if you have Jade or Anaxa in your collection. If not, save your Stellar Jades or Star Rail Special Passes for the upcoming HSR x Fate collaboration event.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates and news related to this title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.