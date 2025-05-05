Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab: Date, characters, and other details

We now have an official release date for the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab event. HoYoverse has announced its featured characters, and they will arrive roughly in the version 3.4 update on July 11, 2025. For those wondering, Saber (Artoria Pendragon) and Archer (EMIYA) from the Fate universe will cross paths with the Astral Express crew.

While both new characters are confirmed to be 5-star units, Archer will be obtainable for free. This article further discusses all the details available about the HSR x Fate collab.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab date and countdown

According to the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab event, titled “Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail,” will arrive on July 11, 2025, at 12 am (UTC+8). By the time the special banner arrives, players will already be delving into version 3.4 content. Here’s a countdown that will further help readers track the time until the Fate/Stay Night event releases in HSR:

Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab characters and other details

As specified, the special collaboration will introduce Archer and Saber in Honkai Star Rail. The characters will be featured on a special banner, meaning they will join the playable roster. Trailblazers must spend Star Rail Special Passes to summon them.

The HSR x Fate drip marketing campaign has confirmed that Saber will be a 5-star Wind character from the Destruction Path. As such, she is expected to take on the DPS role. While Saber’s kit is yet to be made public, HoYoverse has shared her ultimate animation during the recent concert livestream.

In contrast, Archer will be the first 5-star male unit from the Quantum element hailing from The Hunt Path. He was officially teased during GAMESCOM 2024. Fans will certainly be more excited about this Fate character since HoYoverse will offer his copy for free.

That said, both Saber and Archer will be available on the banner. Therefore, fans can either pull for Artoria Pendragon or get EMIYA’s Eidolons.

The special Fate/Stay Night event will also become available on July 11, 2025. During it, Trailblazers will be compelled to summon Heroic Spirits, use Command Seals, wield Noble Phantasms, and utilize different classes to win strategic battles.

