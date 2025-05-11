Is The Midnight Walk available on Xbox Game Pass?

Developed by MoonHood Games, The Midnight Walk is a new horror adventure title that focuses on your journey as The Burnt One. In the game, you must first befriend a creature named Potboy, after which the two of you embark on a journey across five unique tales. Its unique art style and dark fantasy atmosphere make for an engaging and terrifying experience.

Ad

The game's positive reception has prompted many players using the Xbox subscription service to wonder if the title is available on the console. Unfortunately, The Midnight Walk is not available on Xbox Game Pass as of this writing.

The Midnight Walk won't launch on Xbox Game Pass as of May 11, 2025

Protect Potboy from the monsters trying to extinguish its flame (Image via Fast Travel Games)

As mentioned earlier, Xbox Game Pass users won't be able to enjoy the title during its launch, and the developers have released no information about its availability on the console yet. However, there is a possibility it might happen in the future, as Xbox Game Pass constantly adds and removes games from its catalog.

Ad

Trending

What platforms is the game available on?

As of May 11, 2025, the game is available on two platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation VR2

PC (via Steam)

PC VR (via Steam)

The game has only one edition:

Standard Edition for $39.99

What is the game about?

Figure out why the world was plunged into eternal darkness (Image via Fast Travel Games)

The world of the MoonHood Games' developed title is filled with terrifying creatures that are trying to extinguish Potboy's flame. Your job is to make sure the flame remains alive. As you try to sneak past enemies as the Burnt One, you'll also piece together clues to uncover why the world was plunged into eternal darkness. The core gameplay loop involves exploring five unique biomes, solving problems, and doing anything necessary to protect Potboy's flame.

Ad

If you want to delve deeper into the game's lore, you can read the 15-part prequel comic series on the developer MoonHood's channel. It provides a formal introduction to the characters and a background to the campaign.

The Midnight Walk merges Lovecraftian horror with a folklore feel, and its unique handcrafted claymation style makes exploring the in-game world even more eerie. For a frame of reference, another recent title with a similar art design is South of Midnight.

Ad

That was all about the MoonHood Game's new horror stealth title and its availability on the Xbox Game Pass.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.