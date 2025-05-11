How long does it take to beat The Midnight Walk?

The Midnight Walk is an exciting adventure and dark fantasy title that is available to play on PlayStation 5 and PC, and can be purchased via Steam and the PlayStation Store. If you have already started playing the game and are wondering how long will it take to complete it, you are at the right spot. The Midnight Walk is not a very lengthy title and features a very brief campaign.

If you want to finish just the main story of The Midnight Walk, you can expect to invest around four-to-five hours of your time. But what about the side quests and 100 percent completion? Let's take a look.

Side quests and 100 percent completion time in The Midnight Walk explored

The Midnight Walk features a short campaign (Image via Fast Travel Games)

If the main storyline of The Midnight Walk feels intriguing to you, chances are you will want to dive into the side quests as well. Moreover, due to the main campaign being so brief in length, you might be interested in witnessing more playable content. While The Midnight Walk's main story is just four-to-five hours long, completing the side quests will take anywhere between six-to-seven hours in total.

If you want to spend even more time with this game, you will essentially be targetting a 100 percent completion. This would include every single trophy available as well. In total, there are 16 trophies available in The Midnight Walk. A 100 percent completion of The Midnight Walk can take you anywhere between seven-to-nine hours.

However, it is worth noting that the duration mentioned above can vary from player to player, based on your experience, knowledge, and your skills with such adventure titles. Moreover, it can also depend on the difficulty that you pick.

